54 Ekumfi Communities Commend David Andoh

The Ekumfi Development Association has congratulated David Andoh for winning the Ghana Journalism Association Photo Journalist of the year award.
Mr. Andoh, a Photo Journalist with The Multimedia Group, was adjudged Photo Journalist of the year over the weekend at the 23rd GJA Awards, making this win his third award in a row.
The Ekumfi Development Association (Edeas) deemed it worthy to congratulate Mr. Andoh, a member of their association, for his hard work in the media.
Read full release AYEKOO MR DAVID ANDOH From EKUMFI DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION
" Adzekanfo ay É› bi na hen so y É› b É› y É› bi atoa do"
From the basic school in Ekumfi Obidan and on the red soil of Obidan came Mr David Andoh. A true son of the soil. A member of Ekumfi Development Association.
The association and the entire Ekumfi citizenry wish to express their joy in congratulating Mr David Andoh of Multimedia Group for winning the Best Photojournalist in the just ended GJA Awards. It is heart-warming to know that you have won this award three consecutive times. Indeed, hard work pays.
Your continuous excellence in your field of work has brought honour to the land of Ekumfi. Your name has been inscribed on the everlasting archives of Ekumfi and many descendants to come will get to know your effort in putting Ekumfi on the map.
Edeas will like to encourage you to soar to greater height. We know that it won't be long for us to witness you being crowned as Africa's best photojournalist and also one of the best of your kind in the world.
The 54 communities in Ekumfi with one voice joins your motherland Ekumfi Obidan to say Ayekoo. The entire membership and executives of Ekumfi Development Association together with the pride of our land Odeefour Omanhen Akyen say *Ayekoo
You have done so well for us and we will forever be grateful to you.
We also want to encourage citizens of Ekumfi both home and abroad to do their best for mother Ghana and also churn some of their effort to develop Ekumfi. The association opens its doors to all those who wish to join. We are on Facebook and members can join from there and call the contact.
MR DAVID ANDOH Move in faith and go for glory. Signed Daniel Hammond President- Ekumfi Development Association 0244108018 Botrous Kojo Saah Arthur Vice Chairman 0203771958 Frank Abeku Adams Secretary 0244010950 Angelina Aidoo Deputy Secretary 0241146149 Prince Kofi Ansah Danquah External Relations Officer 0546566718 Richard Ato Bosomtwe Organising Coordinator 0249861709 Ernestina Acquah Welfare Officer 0242817202 Sarah Ansah Financial Secretary/Treasurer 0248925374 Nana Kwesi Nyame Patron Ebuakwa Mr Kweku Akuffo Patron Abor Mr Asare Akuffo Patron Abor Mr Kwesi Anamoa Sakyi Patron Narkwa
