54 Ekumfi Communities Commend David Andoh

The Ekumfi Development Association has congratulated David Andoh for winning the Ghana Journalism Association Photo Journalist of the year award.

Mr. Andoh, a Photo Journalist with The Multimedia Group, was adjudged Photo Journalist of the year over the weekend at the 23rd GJA Awards, making this win his third award in a row.

The Ekumfi Development Association (Edeas) deemed it worthy to congratulate Mr. Andoh, a member of their association, for his hard work in the media.

Read full release

AYEKOO MR DAVID ANDOH From EKUMFI DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION

" Adzekanfo ay É› bi na hen so y É› b É› y É› bi atoa do"

From the basic school in Ekumfi Obidan and on the red soil of Obidan came Mr David Andoh. A true son of the soil. A member of Ekumfi Development Association.

The association and the entire Ekumfi citizenry wish to express their joy in congratulating Mr David Andoh of Multimedia Group for winning the Best Photojournalist in the just ended GJA Awards. It is heart-warming to know that you have won this award three consecutive times. Indeed, hard work pays.

Your continuous excellence in your field of work has brought honour to the land of Ekumfi. Your name has been inscribed on the everlasting archives of Ekumfi and many descendants to come will get to know your effort in putting Ekumfi on the map.

Edeas will like to encourage you to soar to greater height. We know that it won't be long for us to witness you being crowned as Africa's best photojournalist and also one of the best of your kind in the world.

The 54 communities in Ekumfi with one voice joins your motherland Ekumfi Obidan to say Ayekoo. The entire membership and executives of Ekumfi Development Association together with the pride of our land Odeefour Omanhen Akyen say *Ayekoo

You have done so well for us and we will forever be grateful to you.

We also want to encourage citizens of Ekumfi both home and abroad to do their best for mother Ghana and also churn some of their effort to develop Ekumfi. The association opens its doors to all those who wish to join. We are on Facebook and members can join from there and call the contact.

MR DAVID ANDOH

Move in faith and go for glory.

Signed

Daniel Hammond

President- Ekumfi Development Association

0244108018

Botrous Kojo Saah Arthur

Vice Chairman

0203771958

Frank Abeku Adams

Secretary

0244010950

Angelina Aidoo

Deputy Secretary

0241146149

Prince Kofi Ansah Danquah

External Relations Officer

0546566718

Richard Ato Bosomtwe

Organising Coordinator

0249861709

Ernestina Acquah

Welfare Officer

0242817202

Sarah Ansah

Financial Secretary/Treasurer

0248925374

Nana Kwesi Nyame

Patron

Ebuakwa

Mr Kweku Akuffo

Patron

Abor

Mr Asare Akuffo

Patron

Abor

Mr Kwesi Anamoa Sakyi

Patron

Narkwa