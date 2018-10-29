Voter Apathy Increases among Kumasi Market Women

The average Ghanaian woman believes in her entrepreneurial skills that enable her to do petty trading and earn enough to support her family.

Any move or policy from the government that becomes a stumbling block inhibiting the advancement of petty trading therefore draws market women and the ruling government into an avoidable economic boxing ring with grave consequences for the ruling government.

Ex-President Kufuor’s NPP government paid a heavy price for ignoring the warning signs from market women in Kumasi in the year 2008.

Unfortunately, the Akufo-Addo led government seems to be following the electoral footsteps of ex-President Kufuor.

A powerful market women’s group led by a lady called Grace has been subjected to brutalities from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Task Force and the Ashanti Regional Minister with no end in sight.

The market women have vowed to ‘teach the NPP sense’ by staying away from the polling stations come 2020.

We cannot continue to call the Ashanti Region our ‘World Bank’ when we blatantly ignore and disrespect issues that matter to people whose cash, sweat, and thumbs brought us to the Jubilee House.

Jubilee House advisors do not represent the interests of the powerful women’s group in Kumasi. Their input would be of no consequence.

It is time to engage people who matter in the Ashanti Region on matters that affect the Region and the NPP.

We are not ready for an electoral defeat in 2020.

A word to the wise is no longer in the ‘north’. It has been relocated.

Kwesi Asamoah,

Dallas, Texas.