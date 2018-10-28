Small Scale Miners Congratulates Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam As Ghana’s Champion On EITI

The Artisanal & Small Scale Mining Africa Network (ASMAN), a Ghanaian non-governmental organization in the natural resources and environmental governance through research and advocacy, has congratulated Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam - Deputy Minister of Energy; on his appointment as Ghana’s Champion for Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI) by the Minister of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori Atta; in fulfillment of requirements of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) standards.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam is a world acclaimed energy expert, academic and former civil society leader with extensive work experience in the area of resource policy and governance in Ghana and abroad.

Before becoming the Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr. Amin Adam served as the Executive Director for the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP).

In a press statement, Nii Adjetey-Kofi Mensah of ASMAN join all small scale mining value-chain fractenity, to congratulate you on your appointment, and wish you every success in your new duties with oversight responsibility on GHEITI. In fact, this timely appointment coinsides with ASMAN’s recent call for the GHEITI secretariat to prioritize small scale mining operations in the EITI Protocol.

Certainly your willingness to volunteer your time and effort, as well as express your opinions, has contributed to your being selected for the post and therefore ASMAN hope your long association and involvement in mining advocacy on issues of small scale mining and community aspects of resource development, puts you in a best position to find lasting solutions and developing capacity of small scale mining and community rights accountability.

In fact, well-built capacities of CSOs will enable effective engagement and their abilities to hold duty bearers accountable; therefore ASMAN sees your appointment as the beginning of concrete efforts to prioritize issues on small scale mining in the EITI Protocol. We are therefore very optimistic that GHEITI will strive to much greater heights and achievements under your great leadership.

Source: Nii Adjetey-Kofi Mensah of ASMAN ([email protected])