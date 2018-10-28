Akufo-Addo Celebrates Bernard Avle Saying GJA Award Well Deserved

President Akufo-Addo has sent in hearty congratulations to Citi FM's Bernard Avle for being named the 20167 Journalist of the Year.

Akufo-Addo said the award was “thoroughly well-deserved.”

In a tweet on Sunday, Akufo-Addo also congratulated other award winners at the 23rd Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) awards ceremony which was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Saturday.

He also urged the media to work in a manner that will help the country deal with the social challenges it faces and also draw more investments to develop the country.

“Warm congratulations to @Benkoku on being named 2017 Journalist of the Year. Thoroughly well-deserved. Congratulations also to all award winners. I urge the media to remain active in tackling the social ills of our country, and advocating for investment that will contribute to Ghana's development.”

Bernard Avle, who is also the host of Point of View on Citi TV was among nearly 36 selected journalists in the country who received various awards on the night.

Citi FM gets other awards

Before receiving the personal award, the Citi Breakfast Show was named the Radio Morning Show of the year 2017 at the event.

Citi News' Kojo Agyeman, also picked up a special award on the night, the second time in a row for his sustained reports on illegal mining.

Bernard is the next to win the award after it was won by Peace FM's Kwame Sefa Kayi in 2016.

This year's awards event which as held under the theme: “State of Investigative journalism: Boundaries of privacy and borders of the public interest” sought to bring into focus investigative journalism in Ghana.

Bernardino Koku Avle

Bernard in an interview with Citi TV after picking the award said “I'm happy because this is a recognition of just what I have done, but what Citi stands for. This radio station has given me the opportunity for the past 14 years to prove myself. So if being one of the leading presenters on Citi, I win this award, it's a Citi award. So I'm grateful to Sammens and the team for the support, encouragement and guidance and for Team Citi for pushing me.”

For his prize, he is expected to receive a cash prize, a three bedroom house and an SUV. Having worked at Citi for fourteen years from a young age, he thanked the CEO of the company Samuel Atta Mensah for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He acknowledged veterans such as Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr. and Dr. Charles Wereko Brobbey who contributed to media pluralism and press freedom in the 90s, saying their efforts prepared the grounds for the current media

Mr. Avle, a father of three, thanked his wife for the support throughout his career.

Mr. Avle's work as a journalist has received numerous commendations for his depth and quality.

He has led Citi FM to win several awards through the Citi Breakfast Show and other quality news reports geared towards national development.