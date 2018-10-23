The Fight Against Climate Change is a Shared Responsibility ─EU Amb

The Ambassador, European Union delegation to Ghana, H.E Diana Acconcia has advised students that the fight against climate change is a responsibility not only for Government but for all.

She said this at the awards ceremony of the Recycling Art Competition on Wednesday 17th October, 2018, in collaboration with Environment360, a Non-Governmental Organization to deserving schools.

According to Amb Diana Acconcia, conserving natural resources is a basic requirement for sustainable development and improving the quality of human life.

"The protection of the environment for future generations and efforts to limit the impacts of Climate change are the utmost importance in our World," she stated.

The Founder and CEO of Environment360, Mrs. Cordie Aziz said the EU has donated 50 recycling bins to 10 different Schools for proper disposal of refuse.

She added that Environment360 will continue to work with the Schools to make the Environment Free from Flirt.

"Recyclable waste generated from waste materials will be collected by Environment360 and sold to third parties. A portion of the revenues will then be given back to environment clubs to support them in carrying out a variety of activities for their schools and the surroundings," Mrs. Aziz intimated.

The EU Climate Diplomacy week was climaxed with some deserving students of American International School, Ghana international school, British international school rewarded for their contribution towards a clean Ghana.