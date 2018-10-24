Man Pulled Gun At Rival

Sherif Mohammed

A SEEMINGLY jealous man who chased his rival with a gun in Kumasi has been arrested by the police. Sherif Mohammed, 24, was threatening to shoot and kill him.

Some security men that were present were able to disarm him, and they later sent him to the police station.

The suspect has been charged for possessing a gun without lawful authority and he is likely to appear before a law court soon.

The matter is being handled by the Zongo Police under the Manhyia Divisional Police in Kumasi – capital of the Ashanti Region.

A police extract which DAILY GUIDE had sighted indicated that the case happened around 4:15pm on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

It said Sherif aka 'Thousand' was fighting with one Alhaji and his group from Mbrom in Kumasi over a certain lady.

In the course of the fight, Sherif pulled a locally made pistol and threatened to shoot his rival with it.

Sherif then chased Alhaji and his group with the gun in public, thereby causing fear and anxiety among the people at the scene.

Whilst people were fleeing for safety, some security men at the Acheamfuor Lorry Terminal rather mustered courage to confront him.

A police man and two security men managed to disarm Sherif by seizing the pistol and four rounds of BB cartridges in his possession.