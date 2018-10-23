Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

The attention of Youth For Accountable Governance (YOFAG) has been drawn to a sad incident that happened at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST)on Friday,where students from university hall were brutally assaulted by campus security.

I want to draw the attention of the general public on the happens of Knust,even if the students are wrong do they deserve such harsh and bad treatment?

Will the school authorities be happy if these innocent students were their wards ?

11 Students have been assaulted by campus security after been put behind bars,which one is in critical condition at the hospital which is very sad and unfortunate.

If indeed the laws of Ghana condemns autocracy,this students should be given justice.

We are therefore calling on the President,Otumfour the Asantehene,Education Minister and other stakeholders to act before is too late.

The university authorities and security personals who did such act should be relieved off their positions since this is not the first time such incident is happening and is against their right as students.

We therefore condemn this acts and calling for investigations to be conducted to punish those involved.

......Signed.......

Jamil Boakye

(President)

0242147828

Frank Badu

(Secretary)

0245924050

David Antwi Boasiako

(Director of Communication)

0204904295

Frank Bosompem Danso

(Conveyor)

0262659366

Felix Kusi

(Executive Member)

0541856471

Reuben Kofi Asante

(Executive Member)

0506947698

Obour Wiafe Akenten

(Executive Member)

0267267765