Akufo-Addo Challenged To Show Results Of 110 Ministers

President Akufo-Addo have been challenged to show Ghanaians the achievements of his 110 ministers that justify his decision to keep the number.

The President despite criticisms from Ghanaians and civil society groups maintained that he needed the huge number of appointees to deliver on the promises he made Ghanaians.

“We have a problem and what is the best way? It is better to have men and women capable of serving the nation’s interests and to work to grow the economy… If I succeed, you will soon find out that the brouhaha is nothing compared to the success.

“I don’t believe that any government in the Fourth Republic has inherited the challenges that my government has inherited,” the president told GTV in an interview

Some Ghanaians had nursed hopes that the President will cut down the number in a reshuffle, but that appears to be taking forever since the administration is almost 2 years in office without any sign of a major shakeup.

Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey speaking to Starr Fm today said the ministers are yet to deliver on the expectation of Ghanaians.

“110 Ministers, I do not think they’ve given the President. the results he needs. If they have results to show, they should make it public so we are all updated,” he said.

On the fight against graft, Dr. Akwetey said the various anti-graft agencies need more support from the Akufo-Addo government in order to make meaningful headway.

“I want to see the Criminal Justice system strengthened. The way we change IGPs and co should change. The Special Prosecutor, Auditor General among others will want to work more but they are not empowered to do so,” the IDEG boss said.