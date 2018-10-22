What A Shock! Ghost Writes A Letter To Husband Who Butchered Her

The belief in the existence of ghost has been an unending debate in most of our Ghanaian communities.

Six weeks ago the remains of one sister Adwoa was found in Ablekuma, Block factory after her (the deceased) own husband butchered her due to an alleged cheating in their marriage. The husband Yaw Mensah is currently in Nsawam Prison serving life sentence.

Few weeks ago tenants in the house in which this incident took place have been complaining of some scary events happening ever since the lady passed on.

It became even more serious when they used to hear someone banging on a door in the house from 12 - 2Am.

The tenants have been gripped with fear as they believe is the ghost of the late sister Adwoa that cannot rest due to the event that led to her sudden death. One of the tenants had rushed into his room one night when he claimed to have seen the ghost of late Adwoa around the house.

Just few days ago, they chanced on a white sheet lying in-front of the late Adwoa’s door. Upon approaching it they realized there was an inscription on it that looked familiar. They took the letter and to their wildest imagination the ghost has written a letter with her name on it.

In the letter she thanked one of the tenants in the house ‘Gina’ for trying to save her life (Gina was the one who took her to the hospital after seeing her a pool of blood in her room); she told Gina she will repay her for what she did and that she should look forward to her in a dream.

The ghost also extended greetings to her husband who ended her life, she stated that her husband will soon join her at where she is at the moment. In the letter, the ghosts admitted being behind the strange things happening in the house and later assured them that non of this will ever happen again as her time is up to leave this earth. They sent the letter to the late Adwoa’s family members who later confirmed that those are the exact hand writings of their late daughter.