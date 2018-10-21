Arrest DKM Boss – Mahama To Nana Addo

Former President John Dramani has called on President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to arrest the owner of defunct DKM Microfinance Limited and ensure that all affected persons whose money were not paid to them prior to the closing down of the financial firm are paid.

In 2015, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) suspended the operations of DKM Microfinance and some others for flouting the rules governing the operations of micro-finance business in the country. The action revealed loss of cash deposits by thousands of Ghanaians who had invested in those companies.

Mr. Mahama urged His Excellency Nana Addo to take action to resolve the DKM saga whiles addressing delegates of the main opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Dormaa East Constituency at Wamfie, as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

According to Mr. Mahama, the current government in the run-up to the 2016 elections constantly accused him and his wife of being the owners of the collapsed microfinance firm and promised to retrieve for the clients, all their locked-up investments if they are voted for to take the seat of government.

“When we were in office, the NPP lied that DKM belonged to me and my wife. Today, you are in power, you, who DKM belongs to, you promised that you will collect the people’s money for them when you come into power; please collect their DKM money and give it back to them”, Mahama said.

The former President is one of 12 aspirants currently campaigning to convince delegates to give them the mandate to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections. He has cautioned Ghanaians not to allow the NPP government to “crush their testes for the second time”.

“Excuse me to say: ‘When you step on a man’s testes once, we’ll see if the same man will sit aloof and watch you crush his testes for the second time”.

He opines that the Party in power lied to Ghanaians to be handed power but contrary to the numerous promises they made to Ghanaians, they have made things in the country hard.