What was once anathema to the people of Brong Ahafo region is now haunting them in the form of Chieftancy conflicts. Even though, the twin towns of New Drobo and Japekrom were sitting on powder kegs for a very long time but nothing seemed to have happened until some few days ago when it exploded and became deadly.

As a result of this the Chairman of Cobaana (Citizens of Brong Ahafo Associations of North America) Mr, Samuel Tandoh and members of the Association are calling on the authorities to help end this unfortunate incident. The Association will not take sides in this but will call on all people affected to bury the hatchet and let peace reign, after all two wrongs can never be right. The Association again is telling the people to think about the hardships they have gone through these few days. Education and business have been halted, farmers cannot go to their farms and transportation has grounded to a halt. The development and progress of every town depends on peace and it is through this prism that we are appealing to the leaders and citizens of these twin towns to normalize relations.

One thing certain is that any town that thrives on chieftaincy disputes is always left behind in developments. Cobaana condemns what happened in the strongest terms as the region needs developments and not conflicts that will serve the interest of only a few people. It is also true that when two elephants fight, the grasses and trees always suffer. Every person in that area is paying the price for what happened. No matter how long the fight goes on, non of the two towns will win but rather the citizens will lose.

The most painful thing is that some fathers and mothers have lost loved ones, wives have lost their husbands and children have lost their fathers. Whenever trees fall on each other, first the top most must be removed. We hope the Regional security council will put in the necessary structures to avoid a future occurence of this nature and magnitude. Please, cease fire for the interest of the region and the youth. After all it's "YE MAN NTI ENYE YEN NTI".

Seth Bonsu.

(PRO), Cobaana.