Creation Of Six More Regions

Ghana Is Set For It's Second Referendum Since 1992 For The Creation Of Six Added Regions. ie OTI, AHAFO, BRONG EAST, WESTERN NORTH, NORTH EAST, And SAVANNA. This Referendum Unfortunately Will Be Limited To Only Registered Voters Within The Proposed Regions. What The President Of Ghana Is Doing Is Just Pandering To Whims And Caprices Of The Chiefs And Trying To Fulfill His Campaign Promises. It's Just Political And Nothing Else. A Bullion Cedis Just To Ask People What They Think Or Like?. This Referendum Money Will Be Going Down The Drain When Our Schools Need Money To Function. A Country With 54 Ambulances And No Beds At The Hospitals?. There Should Be A Constitution By Parliament Closing That Loophole On The Creation Of More Regions. If Care Is Not Taken There Will Be 50 Regions By The Middle Of This Century In Ghana. The President Said Originally Ghana Had Five Regions And DR, Kwame Nkrumah Created Brong Ahafo Region Out Of Ashanti, Then Central And The North. Jerry John Rawlings Also Created Two In The North. What He Is Trying To Do Is To Reverse What Ever Kwame Nkrumah Did. Why Is He Trying To Stir The Hornets' Nest?.

There Should Be Good Infrastructures In The Country And The Usefulness Of These And The Vibrant Economy The President Is Talking About Will Trickle Down From The Regional Levels To The District Levels. Creation Of New Regions Will Mean More Ministers And Their Vices, More CEO's, Etc. The Million Dollar Question Is Where Will The Government Get The Money For All These Or Is The Government Counting On The Loan From China?. This Is A Complete Misplace Of Priorities And Counting Our Chickens Before There Are Hatched. Another Example Of "big Government". Ghana Had Independence The Same Year With South Korea And They Have Only Nine Provinces To Date. They Are Now Rubbing Shoulders With The Bigger Countries. This Must Tell Us That Creation Of More Regions Is Not The Answer But How To Govern Is The Important Thing.

The Antidote To The Country's Problems Of Good Governance And A Vibrant Economy As Said By The President Is For Us To Go Federal. A Referendum On This Is Far Better Than A Referendum On Creating More Regions. Our System Of Governance Is Composed Of Three Distinctive Branches. Legislative, Executive, And Judiciary. The Same As The Federal Government. A Federated State Holds Administrative Jurisdiction Over A Defined Geographic Territory And Is A Form Of Regional Government. These Entities Are Partially Self-governing And Are Afforded A Degree Of Constitutionally Guaranteed Autonomy That Varies Substantially From One Federation To Another.

These States Are Usually Required To Manage Themselves Through Their Own Local Governments . That Is To Raise Their Own Taxes, Issue Their Own ID Card, Manage Their Own School System, Their Own Police, Health,etc As In The USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Nigeria And Not Everything Being Dictated By The Central Government. This Is Good Governance And Not What The President Is Yapping About.

When Nana Addo Was Speaking To The Elders And People Of Adaklu In The Volta Region, He Made Mention Of Population Being A Factor In The Creation Of More Regions And The Need To Improve The Quality Of Government And Take It Closer To The People. If Population Is Really A Factor, Then Ashanti Region Has More People Than B/A Region. Why Wasn't Ashanti Divided And Why Wasn't Eastern Region Divided Which Also Has More People Than The Volta Region?. Eastern Region Has Kwahu, Akyem, And Krobo. Each Of Them Could Have Gotten Its Own Region. Why Was The Region Left Intact?. Any Division Of The Eastern Region Will Make The Akyem Chieftancy Lose Some Of Its Popularity.

If Only Registered Voters In The Proposed Regions Are Going To Vote, Then The Possibility Of Pushing This Agenda Through Is More Than Half. Any Decision In A Region Should Be Decided By The Entire People In That Region And The Ones' Who Have A Stake In That Region's Development. Anything Outside This Is Dis-enfranchisement. If A Business Person Has Named His Or Her Business After Brong-Ahafo Because Of The Love For The Region, What Name Is The Person Going To Give To The Business When There Is A Division?. This Is The Reason Why Each Person In The Region Has To Decide On This Because It Will In Some Way Affect Him Or Her.

I Am Calling On All Brong Ahafo Citizens Back Home And In The Diaspora To Stand Up Against This Politics The President Is Playing. "Cobaana" (Council Of Brong-Ahafo Associations' Of North America) Have Already Registered Their Displeasure On This. This Should Not Be Allowed To See The Light Of Day As It Will Bring Enmity And Discontent Among The People Affected. If We Cannot Take Care Of The Little We Have As A Nation, What Is The Prove That We Can Handle Additional Six Regions?. Don't Let The Authorities Ram It Down The Throats Of Ghanaians. We Should Always Get Our Priorities Right And First.

Seth Bonsu (Denver,USA)

Cobaana PRO