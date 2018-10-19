Assin Darmang: Six cattle thieves arrested

Six suspected cattle thieves have been arrested and detained at the Assin Darmang Police Headquarters for allegedly stealing six cattle at a gunpoint.

Information gathered by the Chronicle revealed that at about 4:20 am Friday morning, some armed men stormed a kraal at Assin Som Nyame Koduru, a suburb of Assin Adadientem.

According to the information, the suspects who possessed a gun and slaughtering knives tied the herdsmen with a rope and stole 6 cattle.

Spokesperson of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Iren Oppong who confirmed the incident said the suspects have been detained.

She explained that the suspects used a DAF truck with registration number GR 2977-16 to carry out their operation.

“They were moving towards Assin Andoe en route to Cape Coast direction. Police went to Assin Andoe and met DAF DAF truck with registration number GR 2977-16 moving to Cape Coast”.

DSP Iren Oppong added the truck was chased to the Assin Manso snap checkpoint but when the driver was signaled to stop, he ignored and drove through the barricades.

The DAF truck carrying the stolen cattle was finally intercepted with the help of Assin Darmang police and occupants who attempted to escape were overpowered.

They are Alhassan Abdulai 35 years, driver of the truck, Mohammed Haddi 25 years both from Ashaiman, Abu Ali 35 years from Assin Foso and Ali Yakubu from Bodwease.

Two of the suspects who managed to escape have been arrested by the Assin Darmang police while (they suspects) were trying to escape to Mankessim.

They are Jabri Amadu 18 years and Sulley Musa 24 years both from Ashaiman