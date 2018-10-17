Storekeeper Who Stole Free School Uniforms Under Investigations

The Bolgatanga Police Command is investigating the storekeeper of the Upper East Regional education directorate of the Ghana Education Service, Mr. Richard Ansah, for allegedly stealing school uniforms meant for deprived basic school pupils in the region.

Mr. Ansah is seen in a video being accosted by some residents in Bukere, at the premises of the Upper East Regional education directorate last Saturday after he attempted leaving his office with about one hundred packs of public school uniforms on a tricycle.

When interrogated, he said the Pusiga District Director of Education, Duncan Nsoh, asked him to bring the uniforms for distribution to some pupils.

But Mr. Nsoh, who was attending the Azambene Festival in the Bongo District, arrived at the scene and debunked claims made by the storekeeper and reported the matter to the regional director of education Augustine Ayirezang.

But when Citi News contacted Mr. Augustine Ayirezang, he declined to speak on the matter saying the issue has been forwarded to the Bolga police command for investigations.

However, the office of the storekeeper Richard Ansah was locked with two different padlocks. Citi News sources at the directorate say the suspect Richard Ansah has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigations.

When Citi News contacted the Bolga Police Commander, Superintendent Samuel Punobyin, he said the suspect Richard Ansah reported himself to the police and was granted police inquiry bail.

He further said investigations into the matter was ongoing and the final report will be submitted to the state Attorney's office for advice and action.

Sources at the police command indicate that the regional director of education Augustine Ayirezang was yet to write his statement to fast-track the investigations.