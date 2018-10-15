Agona West Assembly Set Up Sanitation By-Laws To Combat Firth

The Agona West Municipal Assembly says Sanitation bylaws is being into place to combat firth in the municipality , Hon. Frank Abban, Presiding Member for the Assembly has announced.

" Dumping of rubbish at unauthorized places couple with open defecations has become a headache to the Assembly thus the need for the bylaws to ensure compliance of personal hygiene in households.

Public education and sensitization is being carried out in the municipality after which Sanitation offenders would face the full rigorous of the law."

Hon. Frank Abban stated these after a 4-hour massive clean up exercise at Agona Swedru to mark the monthly National Sanitation Day.

According to the Presiding Member, even though environmental related diseases has reduced drastically in the municipality, there was the need for the people to observe personal hygiene.

He commended the Environmental Health Department of the Assembly for intensifying public education on sanitation.

" That explained why the Head of the Department, Mr. George Freeman was adjudged 2017 Outstanding Worker of the year.

The Assembly is confidence that the Department will continue to work assiduously to eradicate Sanitation related diseases.

We are committed towards that course and would provide the needed logistics for the Department "

Mr. Frank Abban also commended Agona Swedru Council of Chiefs, Assembly Members, Security Agencies, Media Practitioners, Civil Society groups, the clergy, artisans and market women among others for their unflinching support towards National Sanitation Day in the municipality.

Mr. George Freeman, Agona West Municipal Environmental Health Officer said enough public health education has been given to the people stressing that every household knows that they need to have toilets for occupants.

He noted that the by laws would augment the work of his outfit.

" Sanitation issues is everybody's business. We therefore ought to put all hands on deck to ensure sanity in our environment "

Mr. Freeman therefore urged land and property owners to participate fully ensuring that environmental sanity prevails wherever they find themselves.

He noted that the Monthly National Sanitation Day Clean up exercise had come to stay in the municipality.

A leading Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Alex Fosu while lauding the Environmental Health Department stated the commitment of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government towards environmental free diseases.

He noted that Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources has been fully equipped to eradicate firth from the society.

Mr. Fosu was confident that Agona West Municipality would regain its lost glory as the neatest Municipality in the Central Region.

Similarly, the Agona West constituency Youth Organizer of the NPP, Mr. Frederick Boating pledged the support of the various Youth groups in the Constituency towards the Monthly National Sanitation Day Clean up exercise to get rid of firth.

Present were Chairman of the Swedru Zonal Council, Mr. Joseph Akyeà-Addo, Rev. Emmanuel Coffie and CEO of Lucky Girl Group of Companies, Mr. George Gyamfi.