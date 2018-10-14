Western Region Has So Far Hosted 7227 Service Personnel This Year

Sekondi Oct. 13, GNA - A total of 7227 National Service Personnel (NSP) have been posted to the Western Region for the 2018/2019 National Service year to undertake their national service obligation to the state in accordance with the provision of Act 426.

Mr Okatakyie Amankwah Afrifa, Regional Director of National Service Scheme (NSS) who made this known to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Sekondi said out of the figure, 6481 have so reported and were at their various stations.

He said the region received 5043 national service personnel from public institutions, while 1273 came from private institutions and that 470 were doing their second year service.

Mr Afrifa said 49 of the personnel would have to be reposted following rejection from their initial postings due to unrelated courses of study and no need for service persons at those organisations.

On re-posting, he explained it was only done based on health grounds, more especially for disabled persons, nursing mothers, expectant mothers as well as for those with serious health conditions.

He said on health grounds alone a total of 415 personnel were reposted this year to other stations of their choice and said registration was still ongoing for service personnel who were into the nursing profession so that they could also be enrolled for the 2018/2019 national service.

The Regional Director advised the Service Personnel in the region to cultivate standard working attitudes at their work places to avoid any chaos and mischievous behaviours.

Mr Afrifa wished all the Service Personnel posted to the region a happy stay and asked that God grant them good health to enable them undertake their obligations effectively.