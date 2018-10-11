Accra Mall Okayed For Business After This Morning's Ceiling Incident

The Management of Accra Mall today confirmed that a part of the ceiling in the Mall Square area collapsed this morning, resulting in the temporary closure of that section of the Mall.

Three persons, all them shoppers, were reported to have sustained minor injuries during the incident and have received medical treatment. All other sections of the shopping centre, such as the Food Court and all the shops on the Shoprite wing of the mall are now operational.

Mall authorities disclosed that an investigation has been ordered into the cause of the incident and that the public will be duly informed of the findings at the end of the investigation.

The incident occurred at about 11:53amand all necessary contingency measures were taken to ensure customer and public safety, as a full technical team comprising Engineers, Architects, NADMO Operatives and officers of the Ghana Police Service have been working assiduously on site to clear up the affected section for public use as soon as possible.

Mall Management says it is hopeful that the entire mall will be operational by Saturday 13 October 2018 but reiterated that the facility's benchmark for customer and public safety remains paramount and it would adopt every necessary step to safeguard these standards.

Denise Asare

Marketing Manager

Accra Mall