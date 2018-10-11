Massive Breast Cancer Campaign Hits Accra Streets 

Beautiful Beneath models

Ghana's premier lingerie and sportswear shop, Beautiful Beneath, will take over the streets of Accra on Saturday, October 13 with its breast cancer campaign.

It will embark on a health walk as part of its breast cancer awareness campaign with an anticipated large number of women.

The event, which is being organised with support from Cancer Support Network Ghana, will start at 6:00am from Beautiful Beneath's office at East Legon, adjacent the A&C Mall and later end at the same spot.

The procession will go through some major streets with placards educating citizens to help curb the ailment.

The walk is part of activities marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM), October.

Last weekend, Beautiful Beneath held a free breast health screening exercise to educate both men and women on breast health and cancer. The event attracted a large number of women. This weekend, the awareness campaign will continue with a health walk.

Beautiful Beneath is also working assiduously to raise funds for breast cancer care.