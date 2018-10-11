Unemployed Nigerian Caged

A Circuit Court in Accra on Wednesday remanded a 29 year old Nigerian, Solomon Ebinim into Police custody for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl at James Town, a suburb of Accra.

Ebinim, whose plea was preserved, is facing a charge of defilement.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire informed the court that the matter was under investigations and prayed the court to remand the accused person.

The court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah Doko obliged prosecution's submissions and ordered Ebinim to reappear on October 24.

The case of prosecution was that, the complainant is a trader residing at James Town Lighthouse. The victim is a class two pupil residing with the complainant as a guardian.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said Ebinim is unemployed and co-tenant of the complainant.

On October 8, this year, at about 03:00 hours, the victim woke up to have her bath. Ebinim saw her and called her to an obscure place where he laid a blanket on the floor and had sex with the victim.

Whiles in the act, one Kwadwo, who was then passing by, saw them and raised an alarm. Ebinim was apprehended and escorted to the James Town Police station.

Later the matter was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit pending further investigations into the matter.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA