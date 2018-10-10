Effiduase Police Hunt For Two More Suspects In EFFISCO Final Year Student Murder

Police at Effiduase in Ashanti Region are on a hunt for two suspects linked to the murder of a final-year student of Effiduase Senior High Commercial School.

It followed the arrest of four current and two dismissed students of the school.

Business student, Derrick Agyei, was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors and later died at the hospital on September 26, 2018.

He is said to have sneaked out of campus with a friend to watch football outside when unknown persons attacked him.

The two fugitives are Eric Osei, alias Opanka and one Essien.

District Police Commander, Superintendent Asare Bediako tells Nhyira News the suspects and their accomplices conspired and robbed the deceased and other students.

The suspects in police custody are Thomas Appiah, Bright Osei Dankwa, Kwaku Asamoah and Otu Kwasi Emmanuel, alias Linking, all of them aged 20.

Otu was arrested on Thursday with the support of Feyiase police.

The rest are teenagers Samuel Oppong Duah and Bright Owusu Acheampong.

They had entered the school compound through unapproved routes supposedly to visit their girlfriends.

Police say the four current students called and alerted their accomplices about the presence of some colleagues outside the main walls.

According Superintendent Asare Bediako, the deceased struggled with his assailants who had ordered him to surrender money on him.

He was eventually overpowered and robbed of 5 Ghana cedis while a friend also lost 2 Ghana cedis.

District Commander, Superintendent Asare Bediako says the two fugitives, Eric Osei, alias Opanka and one Essien mean a lot to police investigations.

"We have doubled-up our efforts to get other perpetrators arrested. We had three people we are pursuing; so we have been able to arrest one who is Emmanuel Otu alias Linking. He[Opanka] is very important because he and Essien were the people who accosted the disease and one of them stabbed him," he said.

The Juaben Circuit Court, presided by His Honour A. Yussif Asibey has remanded the suspects into police custody to reappear on October 15, 2018.

The pleas of the suspects were not taken when they appeared before the court