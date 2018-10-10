PWDs/Women Traders In Tarkwa To Receive Support

Friends of the Nation (FoN), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has launched a project to improve upon the economic well-being of Persons with Disability (PWD) and female traders in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality.

The project titled: 'Promoting social accountability in the utilisation of public resources through citizen's participation', began in June 2018 and it would continue till May 2019.

The programme with support from STAR-Ghana, is being funded by UKAID, DANIDA and European Union.

Mr Solomon Kusi Ampofo, the Natural Resources Governance Coordinator, said the programme was to address the economic challenges faced by PWDs and female traders in the Municipality.

He said it would help enhance their knowledge on the local governance processes and the policies and provisions for them with regards to mineral resources generated in the municipality.

Mr Ampofo said an orientation programme would be held on local governance processes, legislative framework on mineral revenues and skills development in social accountability for the beneficiaries.

He said this would help them have an indepth knowledge about the internally generated funds raised annually in the municipality and how it is disbursed through the annual action plans of the municipal assembly.

Mr Kusi Ampofo said they would also gain information about provisions on employment opportunities for them in the Disability Act, Mineral Development Fund Act and Local Governance Act.

He said by the end of the project, at least thirty PWDs would be provided with vocational training and inputs as a start-up business by the government.

Mr Kusi Ampofo said they intend to renovate six market sheds, ensure weekly collection of garbage in the market by waste management service providers and improve upon the sanitary conditions of the area.

Mr Seth Kweku Duah, the Municipal Budget officer, congratulated FoN for the initiative and expressed the hope that it would make life convenient for the vulnerable and women in Tarkwa Nsueam.

Mr Daniel Okyere, the Municipal President of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled on behalf of his colleagues, said through FoN's programme, they would achieve their goals soon.

FoN was established in 1993, operates in more than 300 communities in the Western, Central, Greater Accra and Volta regions

They are into natural resource governance, community development, active citizenship and enterprise development programmes.