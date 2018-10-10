Abena Ghana's Konamah Charity Project feeds Hundreds on the streets of Accra [Photos]

Actress Abena Ghana's Konamah Charity Project has provided food to some less privileged children in the streets of Accra.

Over a hundred children were treated to good food and drinks in Accra Tuesday afternoon as part of the Organisation’s objectives of protecting vulnerable children and the marginalized in society.

The charity project started from the streets of East Legon through to Shiashie and finally ended at the Dzorwulu traffic light. The children who could not hide their joy thanked the foundation for the gesture.

Konamah Charity Project has since its inception been supporting the marginalized in the society including visiting Orphanage homes to make donations.

Actress Abena Ghana is a seasoned entrepreneur, television host, and a

Feminist. She also doubles as the founder of the popular Ghana National Herbal Awards .