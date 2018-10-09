We’ll Respond To Unprovoked Attacks On Mahama - Agyenim Boateng To Bawumia

Former President John Mahama's spokesperson, James Agyenim-Boateng, has cautioned Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia against what he termed as needless and unprovoked attacks on his boss.

He said if Bawumia does not desist from such acts, they will also respond in equal measure.

“While reminding Dr. Bawumia that any needless and unprovoked attack on former President Mahama on any day will not go unanswered, we wish to remind him that the Office of the Vice President is conducted with grace, decency and maturity, not reckless and unrestrained talk,” he said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, who was among those who tagged John Mahama's government as incompetent, recently bruised old wounds following Mahama's resolve to lead the NDC into the 2020 polls, and his subsequent utterances directed at the government.

According to Bawumia, it will be suicidal for Ghanaians to hand over the country back to the former President whom he said mismanaged the Ghanaian economy with impunity.

Speaking at a meeting with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra, Dr. Bawumia among other things urged Ghanaians not to give Mahama a second chance.

“I hear the incompetent one says he wants to come back. He wants to come and do more damage. As if he didn't do enough damage? Well, we are waiting for him. You have to remember what happened when we came to office. After many years of incompetent economic management, you cannot describe it any other than incompetent economic management.”

“After many years of such economic management, the people of Ghana gave us the privilege to change course, but after just 20 months in office, the difference is clear. There is a big difference, if you look at the macroeconomic indicators, and they don't like looking at it because it makes them look bad. It exposes their incompetence,” Dr. Bawumia added.

But Agyenim-Boateng in the statement described Dr. Bawumia's comments as “cheap” and “unsophisticated politics.”

“We wish to draw Dr. Bawumia's attention to the fact that whilst he is busily majoring in minors and taking to cheap and unsophisticated politics, the manifesto promises of the New Patriotic Party for which Ghanaians voted for them have yet to be fulfilled,” he added.

He further took a swipe at the Vice President saying his comments do not befit such a high office.

“Let him also be reminded that respect for political office holders is earned and that if he chooses to play it dirty, he will get it back in equal measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over,” he added.

John Mahama had recently criticized the NPP government’s performance in office, particularly Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the management of the economy. He said although it was easy for Bawumia to hold economic lectures , he was not struggling to manage same now that they are in power.

Below is the full statement:

PRESS STATEMENT

BAWUMIA HAS BROUGHT THE OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT INTO DISREPUTE

The Office of the Vice President was brought into disrepute in a viral video in which Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while pretending to perform official duties, descended to his lowest to call former President John Dramani Mahama names.

It is sad to note that after nearly halfway through the four-year term of the government of which Dr. Bawumia is the Vice President, he still lacks the presence of mind to appreciate the distinction between his role as Vice President and that of his propagandist running mate days on campaign platforms.

While reminding Dr. Bawumia that any needless and unprovoked attack on former President Mahama on any day will not go unanswered, we wish to remind him that the Office of the Vice President is conducted with grace, decency, and maturity, not reckless and unrestrained talk.

Let him also be reminded that respect for political office holders is earned and that if he chooses to play it dirty, he will get it back in equal measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over.

We wish to draw Dr. Bawumia's attention to the fact that whilst he is busily majoring in minors and taking to cheap and unsophisticated politics, the manifesto promises of the New Patriotic Party for which Ghanaians voted for them have yet to be fulfilled.

The One District, One Factory is in limbo; there is no sign of One Village, One Dam; the One District, One warehouse promise has proven to be a sham; the one million dollars per constituency per year promise is in two years arrears for all 275 constituencies; the promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa has produced the most embarrassing spectacle of filth under Bawumia's watch; the dollar and petroleum prices have spiraled out of control; teacher

trainee allowances have not been paid; allowances for student nurses are in arrears; one hot meal, free egg and a bar of chocolate a day for public primary school pupils have turned out to be a hoax; and the NPP government remains clueless about how to fulfill many other promises that it made.

It is shocking that Vice President Bawumia who has become the butt of all jokes in the country for his inability to match his performance on the job and the management of the economy with his numerous propagandist lectures in opposition has the temerity to call former President JJohn Dramani Mahama names.

Mr. Mahama and his government have a solid record of investment in education, energy, roads, healthcare, and aviation infrastructure, among others and we can understand both the frustration and desperation of Dr. Bawumia and his NPP following the rousing reception which has greeted Mr. Mahama's campaign tours in the regions.

We also wish to assure the public that nothing from Mr. Mahama's political opponents will stop him from taking the NDC to victory in the 2020 elections so that Ghanaians can be saved from the high cost of living, job losses and general economic hardship under the NPP administration.

Finally, we wish to point out that Dr. Bawumia's continuous silence on the suspension of the headmaster of Tempane Senior High School for allegedly allowing an NDC National Organiser hopeful to interact with students exposes the Vice President not only to ridicule but also solidifies his unenviable record as an unprincipled politician. This is because no one has visited senior high schools to dabble in partisan politics more than Dr. Bawumia.

***END***

JAMES AGYENIM-BOATENG

SPOKESPERSON

TUESDAY, 9TH OCTOBER 2018

TAMALE

–