Mahama Threatens To Go Dirty On Bawumia

The Office of John Mahama has resolved to respond in equal measure to any attack by Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, on the person of the former President.

“Whilst reminding Dr Bawumia that any needless and unprovoked attack on former President Mahama on any day will not go unanswered, we wish to remind him that the Office of the Vice President is conducted with grace, decency and maturity, not reckless and unrestrained talk,” Mahama’s spokesperson, James Agyenim Boateng cautioned Tuesday.

The reaction followed comments the Vice President made Monday, about Mr. Mahama’s decision to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), when he met Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in Accra.

“I hear the incompetent one [Mahama] says he wants to come back, as if he didn’t do enough damage; well we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, oh my God,” Dr. Bawumia said. He also described Mahama’s decision to contest the flagbearer race of the NDC to become President again, as an attempt by him to do more damage to the Ghanaian economy.

“But you have to remember what happened at the time we came into office after many years of incompetent economic management; you cannot describe it any other than incompetent economic management. After many years of such economic management, the people of Ghana gave us the privilege to change course but after just twenty months in office, the difference is clear,” the Vice President added.

In a tone of annoyance, however, Mr. John Mahama’s office in a statement says they henceforth, play dirty with the Dr. Bawumia if he chooses to play dirty partially quoting the biblical verse in Luke 6:38 to suggest responding in “equal measure.”

“Let him also be reminded that respect for political office holders is earned and that if he chooses to play it dirty, he will get it back in equal measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over.”

Read the statement below:

BAWUMIA HAS BROUGHT THE OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT INTO DISREPUTE

The Office of the Vice President was brought into disrepute in a viral video in which Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whilst pretending to perform official duties, descended to his lowest to call former President John Dramani Mahama names.

It is sad to note that after nearly halfway through the four-year term of the government of which Dr Bawumia is the Vice President, he still lacks the presence of mind to appreciate the distinction between his role as Vice President and that of his propagandist running mate days on campaign platforms.

Whilst reminding Dr Bawumia that any needless and unprovoked attack on former President Mahama on any day will not go unanswered, we wish to remind him that the Office of the Vice President is conducted with grace, decency and maturity, not reckless and unrestrained talk. Let him also be reminded that respect for political office holders is earned and that if he chooses to play it dirty, he will get it back in equal measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over.

We wish to draw Dr Bawumia’s attention to the fact that whilst he is busily majoring in minors and taking to cheap and unsophisticated politics, the manifesto promises of the New Patriotic Party for which Ghanaians voted for them have yet to be fulfilled.

The One District, One Factory is in limbo; there is no sign of One Village, One Dam; the One District, One warehouse promise has proven to be a sham; the one million dollars per constituency per year promise is in two years arrears for all 275 constituencies; the promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa has produced the most embarrassing spectacle of filth under Bawumia’s watch; the dollar and petroleum prices have spiraled out of control; teacher trainee allowances have not been paid; allowances for student nurses are in arrears; one hot meal, free egg and a bar of chocolate a day for public primary school pupils have turned out to be a hoax; and the NPP government remains clueless about how to fulfill many other promises that it made.

It is shocking that Vice President Bawumia who has become the butt of all jokes in the country for his inability to match his performance on the job and the management of the economy with his numerous propagandist lectures in opposition, has the temerity to call former President J John Dramani Mahama names.

Mr Mahama and his government have a solid record of investment in education, energy, roads, healthcare and aviation infrastructure, among others and we can understand both the frustration and desperation of Dr Bawumia and his NPP following the rousing reception which has greeted Mr Mahama’s campaign tours in the regions.

We also wish to assure the public that nothing from Mr Mahama’s political opponents will stop him from taking the NDC to victory in the 2020 elections so that Ghanaians can be saved from the high cost of living, job losses and general economic hardship under the NPP administration.

Finally, we wish to point out that Dr Bawumia’s continuous silence on the suspension of the headmaster of Tempane Senior High School for allegedly allowing an NDC National Organiser hopeful to interact with students exposes the Vice President not only to ridicule but also solidifies his unenviable record as an unprincipled politician. This is because no one has visited senior high schools to dabble in partisan politics more than Dr Bawumia.