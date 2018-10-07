Life is all about love: love is joy, love is happiness, love is Kind, love is piece of mind, love can hurt you, love can make you cry, love can disappoint you when you need it most.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Mahama Denies Inciting Students Against FREE SHS
The campaign team of former President John Mahama has called for a complete disregard of assertions that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant, John Mahama, has incited some Senior High School (SHS) students against government's Free SHS policy.
Last week, it emerged that John Mahama and the Deputy National Organizer of the NDC, Joshua Akamba allegedly incited SHS students in the Northern part of the country against Free SHS.
National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, said the conducts of John Mahama and Mr.Akamba, who’s seeking to be elected as National Organiser of the NDC, were “irresponsible, repulsive, reckless and an unpatriotic act.”
But in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the spokesperson of the Campaign Team, James Agyenim-Boateng, he said the claims of the NPP are 'fabricated nonsense' to bring public disaffection to John Mahama.
Key points raised by Mahama's campaign team
Mahama to revive the economy
Based on the above, the campaign team indicated that it is clear that “Mr Mahama has not dabbled in politics with Senior High School students in the Northern Region, and that jaundiced, thoughtless and mischievous fabrication by Henry Nana Boakye must be treated with contempt.”
NDC's Akamba slammed for inciting students against Free SHS
Nana Boakye said the decision to incite students against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is uncalled for and should be condemned.
“These are children who have been misled to say what they were saying; it can't be held as the general view. You can't engage in active party politics on campus and there's a cogent reason for that,” Mr. Boakye said.
The governing party's youth wing in a statement further indicated that the development was a “clear indication of the NDC's vicious intentions for the free SHS Program.”
While calling on the GES to investigate the issue, the party's youth wing also called for sanctions against authorities who allowed the incident to take place.
Meanwhile, Mr. Mahama's campaign team said it welcomes the call by the NPP's National Youth Organizer for the Ghana Education Service to investigate the matter and make its findings public.