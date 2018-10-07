Mahama Denies Inciting Students Against FREE SHS

The campaign team of former President John Mahama has called for a complete disregard of assertions that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant, John Mahama, has incited some Senior High School (SHS) students against government's Free SHS policy.

Last week, it emerged that John Mahama and the Deputy National Organizer of the NDC, Joshua Akamba allegedly incited SHS students in the Northern part of the country against Free SHS.

National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, said the conducts of John Mahama and Mr.Akamba, who’s seeking to be elected as National Organiser of the NDC, were “irresponsible, repulsive, reckless and an unpatriotic act.”

But in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the spokesperson of the Campaign Team, James Agyenim-Boateng, he said the claims of the NPP are 'fabricated nonsense' to bring public disaffection to John Mahama.

“The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, started another round of fabricated nonsense in order to tarnish the image of Mr. Mahama and bring him into disrepute.”

Key points raised by Mahama's campaign team

Mahama did not (and has still not) entered any secondary school to interact with students in the Northern Region nor any other region during his campaign tours; Driving on a very dusty road to Saboba Constituency on Thursday, 4th October 2018, Mr. Mahama's convoy slowed down for a large group of students (about 70) who were on their way home after school in order for the vehicles not to kick a storm of dust on the students; Noticing that it was Mr. Mahama's convoy, the students massed up in the middle of the road and demanded an interaction with him: Mahama subsequently honoured their demand by popping out of the moon roof of his vehicle and interacted with the students; Mahama urged them to be studious, diligent, respectful and hardworking so that they can excel in their examinations; The students in turn told Mr. Mahama of the challenges facing their school and pleaded with Mr. Mahama to resolve them when he is elected president in 2020; Mahama promised to attend to their need when elected and thanked the students. The convoy subsequently drove off.

Mahama to revive the economy

Based on the above, the campaign team indicated that it is clear that “Mr Mahama has not dabbled in politics with Senior High School students in the Northern Region, and that jaundiced, thoughtless and mischievous fabrication by Henry Nana Boakye must be treated with contempt.”

The statement added that, “Mr. Mahama is focused on relieving Ghanaians from economic hardship and will therefore not be deterred by the constant, consistent and deliberate attempts by NPP members to malign him”.

NDC's Akamba slammed for inciting students against Free SHS

Nana Boakye said the decision to incite students against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is uncalled for and should be condemned.

“These are children who have been misled to say what they were saying; it can't be held as the general view. You can't engage in active party politics on campus and there's a cogent reason for that,” Mr. Boakye said.

The governing party's youth wing in a statement further indicated that the development was a “clear indication of the NDC's vicious intentions for the free SHS Program.”

While calling on the GES to investigate the issue, the party's youth wing also called for sanctions against authorities who allowed the incident to take place.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahama's campaign team said it welcomes the call by the NPP's National Youth Organizer for the Ghana Education Service to investigate the matter and make its findings public.