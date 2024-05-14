ModernGhana logo
EC warns political parties against transporting minors and foreigners to registration centers

EC warns political parties against transporting minors and foreigners to registration centers
The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a stern warning to political parties, urging them to dissuade their regional and constituency executives from facilitating the transportation of minors and foreigners to registration centers.

During a press briefing in Accra on Monday, May 13, Deputy Electoral Commissioner Dr. Bossman Asare emphasized the pivotal role of political parties in upholding the integrity of the voter register.

Dr. Asare denounced efforts by certain parties to aid the registration of minors and foreigners, emphasizing that such actions undermine the foundation of the country’s electoral democracy.

He advised parents to prevent their underage children from registering as voters, stating, “We continue to receive reports that minors and non-Ghanaians are being encouraged by certain persons who are members of political parties to register as voters."

Highlighting a recent incident in the Western Region, specifically in Mpohor, where two individuals allegedly facilitated the registration of five minors and were subsequently apprehended by the Police, Dr. Asare urged parents to dissuade their underage children from participating in the electoral process.

Dr. Asare called on the Police to enforce existing laws against those involved in the registration of minors and foreigners, stating, “We urge the Police to apply the laws on those who have been apprehended to serve as a deterrent to others in the enterprise of facilitating the registration of minors and foreigners."

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

