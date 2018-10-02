Abigail Swad Layea Appointed New Deputy CEO Of NEIP

John Kumah, CEO of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP)

Management of NEIP is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Abigail Swad Laryea as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan-NEIP which is under the Ministry of Business Development.

Ms. Abigail Laryea was appointed by President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo, to replace Ms. Statsy Offei-Darko who passed on few months ago.

Ms. Abigail Laryea holds Bachelor Degree in Social Science and Master’s in Health Administration from the University Of Maryland University College.

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) is a flagship policy initiative of the government of Ghana with the primary objective of providing an integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses.

NEIP primarily focuses on providing business development services; startup incubators and funding for young businesses to enable them grow and become successful.

Currently, NEIP is disbursing funds ranging from GHS10,000 to GHS100,000 to 1,350 beneficiaries after training about 7,000 start-ups and SME’s who applied for support in the first window.

Issued By: ICT/Media Relations Department, NEIP