They arrest people over death threat but people also starve because of bad governance and no one is arrested.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
They arrest people over death threat but people also starve because of bad governance and no one is arrested.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Video: Monday Floods Submerge KIA Terminal 3
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Kobina Makuom and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana.
Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."