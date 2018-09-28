AMA Outdoors  Sustainable Greening And Beautification Project 

An initiative to get the capital city green has been launched in Accra with a call on corporate Accra to adopt, green and beautify open spaces.

The intitiative dubbed "Sustainable Greening and Beautification of Accra Project” is aimed at beautifying the metropolis by building partnership with communities’, institutions, schools and homes focusing on: cultural relevance, eco friendliness, technology, smartness and commerce.

It was designed to improve the aesthetics of the city, enhance mobility, potential to enhance opportunity for increased social interaction.

The project which will transform the Independence Avenue through the Ridge enclave to the Ako Adjei Interchange and the environs of the Accra Sports Stadium among others will see the greening and manicuring of all open spaces under the first phase of implementation.

Mayor of Accra , Mohammed Adjei Sowah , launched the project on Wednessday at the AU Square in Accra.

"As we start this initiative, it is our hope that corporate Accra and individuals will accept the challenge and beautify their surroundings”, he said.

Mayor Sowah pointed out to ensure the sustainability of the project, the Assembly is partnering the Department of Parks and Gardens who would be responsible for the maintenance of the spaces.

The Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Patrick Boamah, who represented the sector minister, applauded the AMA for the laudable initiative and urged city dwellers to support it.

The Director of Department of Parks and Gardens,Ishmael Nii Adjei Browne who could not hide his joy thanked the Mayor of Accra, for the collaboration to tap into their expertise.

"On behalf of Department of Parks and Gardens, I wish to say that am really excited because for some time the department has been seen as a sleeping giant. But with this effort it will go a very long way to revitalize the Department," he said.

Various representatives from corporate Ghana including Ecobank Ghana Limited, Ghana Commercial Bank and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Accra, pledged their support to ensure the sustainability of the project.

The occasion was graced by the presence of former Mayor of Accra, Hon Nat Nunoo Amarteifio, and the Turkish Ambassador with Mullen Lowe as design partners.