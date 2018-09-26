Ghanaians Lack Courage To Speak About Current Hardship – Nunoo Mensah

Former Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier General Joseph [rtd] Nunoo Mensah, has said it is regrettable, the way and manner in which Ghanaians fail to openly comment about issues affecting them.

According to him, Government is not on top of issues but nobody is willing to talk.

“You know things are wrong, but nobody is willing to talk,” he told the host of Citi TV's Face to Face Godfred Akoto Boafo.

The retired Brigadier General said Ghanaians need to toughen up and actively get involved in national issues directly affecting them.

“You have to be tough. What Ghanaians lack, which I regret is the courage to speak their mind, What we lack which you young people should wake up… because Kofi Annan and others are gone and I am older than Kofi Annan. Wake up and save this country. You know things are wrong, but nobody is willing to talk.”

“Something is wrong in the country and we need the courage to speak up, that is for me, my biggest challenge”

Speaking on Citi TV's Face to Face, he said one of his fears is about the future of this country, when he is no more.

When asked by the host of the show if the NPP Government was not working hard enough, Brigadier Nunoo Mensah laughed and said 'nothing is happening in Ghana'.

“I am not saying the NPP are not working, If you are working, sweating and nothing is happening you are doing nothing”

He further questioned some policy initiatives of government such as planting for food and jobs program, adding that government is not doing enough to support young Ghanaians to go into farming.

“When I wake up, I dread about the future, what will happen to Ghana, we can't feed ourselves. Nobody wants to farm because the Government is not supporting the young people to farm.”

“Let us not be fooled. We are being fooled unfortunately. Even if I am blind, dumb, I can feel the hunger in my stomach. Things are rough” he said.

Ghanaians are in difficulty – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo earlier this week admitted that Ghanaians are in tough times.

Though the President said the country was not at a crisis point, he acknowledged that the average Ghanaian was in difficulty.

“It is not a crisis, but the difficulties that we are going through now are difficulties that the system will be able to accommodate. It has meant some difficulties in the lives of ordinary people in Ghana, but they are events that were out of our control, which we have to find a way to accommodate,” he said at a meeting with the Ghanaian community in New York.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the difficult economic conditions “require some degree of fortitude and firm action, and that is what we are trying to do at home.”

In the past few weeks, the price of fuel and the depreciation of the cedi have become major topic discussions, as some banks were selling a dollar for GHc4.67, while some forex bureaux were selling at as high as GHc5 to a dollar.