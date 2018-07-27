E/R: Begoro West Wins Reading Quiz, Places Osino Second

Ghana Education Service, Fanteakwa Directorate in the Eastern Region as a result of improving reading and learning ability among school children in the Fanteakwa Districts [North and South] has organized reading quiz for twelve school circuits in the duo districts which among lower Primary, Upper Primary and Junior High School (JHS).

Under the JHS level, Begoro West Circuit took the lead after competition of the competition, leaving Osino west circuit second with 0.5% as the two circuits respectively marked 67.05% and 67.0%.

The Fanteakwa Districts Education Director Mr Feli Jacob in an interview told Starr TV News' Obiba Nana Adjei that the standard of education in the Fanteakwa districts has gone down and in order to improve results of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) directorate saw it keen to organize a reading competition to amend school children learning ability and also sit up teachers in the dual districts, Fanteakwa North and South.

''I see reading being the mother of all subjects, if you are not able to read, you will not be able to answer any given question in a test, that is why a program of this kind was organized'' He said.

Mr Feli Jacob said his office will do well to supervise schools who did not perform in the competition to improve their learning capacious especially reading, and those who performed too will be encouraged to continue doing well to attain something great in future.

''This is a result of the literacy boost world vision brought to us, they have trained all teachers in the primary level from KG to primary three (3) so we are hoping that in the next three (3) to four (4) years this butch will move to the upper primary and reading will increase in our schools''.

The director, Mr Feli Jacob shown excitement for seeing the children implementing what they were thought, expressed worry for parents not showing up to observe the performance of their school going children to support or encourage them read home and also expressed gratitude to World Vision - Ghana for their support to make learning friendly to children in the Fanteakwa Districts of Eastern Region.

He then advised his colleague directors in the country to also organize such activities in their schools to improve reading and learning.

''I believe they have similar problems and I will advise that they should organize this reading competition, then monitor the schools who don't perform well, they should let them know they have a challenge and I believe by doing so reading ability of students will be improved''. He told Starr TV News.

The twelve (12) participated circuits of the Maiden Fanteakwa Districts Reading Competition were Begoro East & West, Obooho, Abuoso, Dedeso, Ahomahomaso, Adukrom, Miaso, Ehiamankyene, Busoso, Osino East and Osino West.

Below is the full list of the participated circuits and their positions

Lower Primary Level

Osino East Circuit 1st

Obooho Circuit 2nd

Busoso Circuit 3rd

Begoro East Circuit 4th

Osino west Circuit 5th

Ehiamankyene Circuit 6th

Begoro West Circuit 7th

Adukrom Circuit 8th

Abuoso Circuit 9th

Ahomahomaso 10th

Misaso Circuit 11th

Dedeso Circuit 12th

Upper Primary Level

Begoro West Circuit 1st

Osino West Circuit 2ND

Busoso Circuit 3rd

Dedeso Circuit 4th

Begoro East Circuit 5th

Ehiamankyene Circuit 6th

Obooho Circuit 7th

Ahomahomaso Circuit 8th

Adukrom Circuit 9th

Osino East Circuit 10th

Miaso Circuit 11th

Abuoso Circuit 12th

Junior High School Level

Begoro West Circuit 1st

Osino East Circuit 2nd

Busoso Circuit 3rd

Osino West Circuit 4th

Obooho Circuit 5th

Ehiamankyene Circuit 6th

Abuoso Circuit 7th

Dedeso Circuit 8th

Miaso Circuit 9th

Adukrom Circuit 10th

Begoro East Circuit 11th

Ahomahomaso Circuit 12th