Susan Snatches 2nd Car In West Hills Mall’s ‘Shop And Drive’ Promo

Mrs. Susan Asiama-Bekoe, a businesswoman and administrator from Kasoa, in Accra became the proud winner of the second car in West Hills Mall’s ‘Shop and Drive’ customer loyalty reward promotion.

Mrs Asiama-Bekoe joins Mr. Benjamin Ampofo Yawson, also a businessman resident at Mile 11, in Accra West, as winners of the two ultimate prizes in West Hills Mall’s two-month long promotion, each driving home a brand new US$ 14,000.00 worth Grand Hyundai i10 saloon car.

Some 120 other shoppers won consolation prizes comprising a variety of high-value items including household gadgets like microwave sets, home theatres, television sets and smartphones.

West Hills Mall, on April 20, launched the ‘Shop and Drive’ promotion, raising the bar in the quality of customer loyalty appreciation in the retail sector by putting up two brand new Grand Hyundai i10 Saloon cars and some 120 high value items as consolation prizes to be won by any lucky patrons who shopped to the tune of a minimum of Ghc300 during the promo period.

Mr. Yawson, a West Hills Mall regular, won a car in the first draw organized by the National Gaming Commission in June after shopping for groceries, while just last weekend, Mrs. Asiama-Bekoe, a mother of two and an unfailing weekend shopper at the mall, became the lucky winner of the second car, having shopped at Edgars, a store she affectionately describes as her most favourite at West Hills Mall.

Mr. Yawson was a more hopeful shopper, disclosing later that he had even wagered with his brother that he would surely drive home one of the two cars on display at the mall. Mrs Asiama-Bekoe, on the other hand, was an overwhelmed winner. She said although she and her family shopped frequently and spent a good time at West Hills Mall on weekends, she least expected to win so big a prize as a car in the Promo.

"I was really surprised when I received the call that said I had won the car because I never thought I could win anything, let alone that brand new car! I sincerely thank West Hills Mall and say to all shoppers, keep shopping at West Hills Mall, for, you may be the next winner of something really big here," she said.

Presenting the car keys to Mrs. Asiama-Bekoe, West Hills Mall Marketing Manager, Mr. Michael Oduro-Konadu said the Management of the shopping centre is always delighted whenever the mall’s loyal shoppers are rewarded for their business and loyalty.

“Here at West Hills, we cherish our shoppers and are passionate about continually enriching their shopping experience. We pledge to continue to introduce exciting promotions and campaigns that will infuse more excitement and satisfaction into the customer’s overall shopping experience,” Mr. Oduro-Konadu he said.

Rewarding customers with cars and other high-value items in appreciation of customer loyalty is not new to West Hills Mall, as, within just three years of trading, the mall has presented a total of five cars to shoppers as the ultimate prizes in various promos.

In July 2015, barely a year after opening for business, West Hills Mall gave away a brand new KIA Rio saloon car in a ‘Scratch N Win’ promotion which Pink FM’s broadcast journalist Kwame Okyere won. In November 2016, the mall launched the Festive Sparkle promotion in which Francis Mensah, an Electrical Technician from Osu drove home a brand new Chevrolet Spark Lite saloon car, while in June last year, Josiana Leber became the proud winner of a Chevrolet Cruise saloon car in the mall’s ‘Cruise Down to West Hills’ promotion.