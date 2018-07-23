Paramount Chiefs Endorse President 'S DCE Nominee For Gomoa East District

Mr. Solomon Darko

Paramount Chiefs for Gomoa Akyempim and Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Areas in the Central Region, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea Ababio II and Obrempong Nyanful XI have lauded H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for nominating Mr. Solomon Darko Quarm as DCE for newly created Gomoa East District Assembly.

They have accordingly called on Assembly Members to confirm him to spearhead development in the area saying they have endorsed him for the job.

According to the Paramount Chiefs, Mr. Solomon Darko Quarm's nomination was not surprising due to his selfless service to the people of Gomoa.

" We are confident that he will work assiduously to merit the position assigned to him as the first District Chief Executive for Gomoa East.

We in Gomoa will continue to be grateful to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana for creating Gomoa East District Assembly and subsequently nominating Mr. Solomon Darko Quarm as DCE"

The Paramount Chiefs stated these when the Gomoa East constituency executives of the NPP led by its Chairman, Mr. John Paintsil Quarm and the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon. Kojo Asemanyi visited them at separate locations to introduce President's nominee to seek their blessing and guidance ahead of his confirmation by Assembly Members.

At Gomoa Buduatta, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea Ababio Ii urged the party executive's to rally behind the nominee to succeed adding that Nananom would do everything within their power to support the Assembly to implement government policies and programmes aimed at improving the socioeconomic lives of the people.

" Am happy that four out of the five aspirants who contested with the nominee are here. This shows political maturity. It has given me hope that Mr. Solomon Darko Quarm will perform in his tenure of office

I have said on many occasions that Nananom are there to ensure development, so we would do all it takes to support Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government to succeed.

The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council has installed a Chief for all the Moslem Communities to work hand in hand with with Ministry for Inner City and Zongo Development. This will supplement Assembly's development agenda

This shows our total commitment towards successful implementation of government's programmes and Policies in Gomoa Akyempim in particular and Ghana as a whole "

He called on Assembly Members to confirm Mr. Solomon Darko Quarm to lead the District into prosperity.

" Poverty is having a torn in the fresh of our people, with unity and hard work we will overcome this economic woes"

Similarly, the Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area who is also the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI assured the nominee of his full support.

" I want to encourage the nominee to work in humility to merit the confident imposed on him by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for a better results.

Work extra hard in consultation with your party executives, your Member of Parliament and Nananom especially to better the lives of the people in Gomoa East.

If government appointees perform, I have high hopes that the NPP government would be in power for more longer years for Ghana to regain its lost glory"

Speaking to the Communication Director for Gomoa East NPP, Mr. Joshua Nah, he was very optimistic that DCE nominee, Mr. Solomon Darko Quarm will be given 100% endorsement adding that the nominee was deeply rooted to the grassroots of the NPP especially in the Gomoa East constituency.

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, Hon. Kojo Asemanyi commended former DCE, Hon. MacJewels Joseph Annan, former NPP constituency Chairman for Gomoa East, Mr. Osei Kwame Panyin, Madam Juliana alias 'Great Woman' and Mr. Degraft Cherez Takyi for accompanying the nominee.

" These personalities contested with the nominee but lost but are still posed to work hand in hand with the nominee. This gives me hope that there is brighter future for Gomoa East

We are going to work together in unity to bring the needed development to the people.

The creation of the District and subsequent nomination of DCE is good omen for improvement of lives in Gomoa East. As a Member of Parliament, I will pull all resources within my means to ensure the District progresses in development "

Twelve elected Assembly Members and five government appointees are expected to confirm Mr. Solomon Darko Quarm as DCE for Gomoa East.