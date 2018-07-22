Investigations Open Into The Killing Of Bullion Van Driver

Police in the Eastern Region has begun investigations into circumstances that led to the shooting to death of a Bullion Van driver by one its officers.

Constable Amidu Osman, who was escorting the van from Akosombo to Koforidua is alleged to have mistakenly shot and killed the driver in an attempt to disperse an agitated crowd of mourners.

The incident happened at Odumase Manya Kpongnor in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality on Saturday.

The Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said Constable Amidu Osman would remain in custody to assist in investigations.

While confirming the killing to Citi News in an earlier interview, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said, “A group of mourners who were on their way to the cemetery to bury their loved one [had gathered on the street]…They had blocked the road, and there was traffic on the road the bullion van was using to its destination. So the policeman came out and in an attempt to open up the road to help the bullion van come out of the traffic, because of the safety of the money on board, he accidentally fired, and the bullet hit the bullion van driver who died on the spot.”

This comes at a time the police are under immense scrutiny following the allegations of police brutality from the Zongo community in Kumasi after seven men suspected to robbers were killed by police and a similar incident in Accra where a police officer was captured in a viral video physically abusing and assaulting a woman.

President Akufo-Addo has declared his support for disciplinary actions taken against officers such as the one who abused the nursing mother.