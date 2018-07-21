Carlos Ahenkorah Donates Hospital Beds, Incubators On His Birthday

The Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah has chosen to celebrate his birthday with a donation of 20 hospital beds, two incubators and a polytank worth Gh₵100,000 to the Tema General Hospital and Tema Polyclinic as part of effort to boost the health facilities.

Speaking to ModernGhana, the lawmaker said the donation forms part of his promises to the electorate during the 2016 general election to ensure that those health facilities are better equipped to deliver quality healthcare.

“I am only fulfilling a promise I made to these two institutions in my run-up to the 2016 general election that if I'm given the knot to be the MP of this area, I will do everything in my capacity to improve the image of these hospitals as much as I can,” he stated.

There have been recent worrying stories about the no bed syndrome in most of the government hospitals resulting in more preventable deaths.

“It was imperative that I channel my donation towards this end and ensure that whatever I give is something that is going to solve this particular problem. We all know how babies suffer after birth and at times it is very disheartening to see that more than three kids share an incubator that is meant for one,” Mr, Ahenkorah intimated.

He has assured management of the hospital of his continuous support to ensure that nobody child or person die because of lack of bed.

“These gifts are our widows minds and whatever it is, if we have to borrow to assist human health we will do it because these are very people who saw us to this point and their challenge is our challenge. I am only praying that next year by this time I will come here again and want to see these items looking the same so that it will encourage me to do more,” he posited.

The Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe Constituency, Tina Mensah who joined him to celebrate his colleague's birthday said this is a wonder gesture which will go a long way to alleviate the challenges in the health sector.

Madam Tina Mensah, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Health indicated that the health sector has been in the news for the bad reason following the inadequate hospital beds in certain parts of the country.

“There was a talk about the Legon Hospital and government has commissioned it. And then today the Emergency Care Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has also been commissioned. We are fastening up to make that people of this country access quality healthcare.”

On receiving the items, the Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, Dr. Kwabena Opoku-Adusei, expressed his profound gratitude to the lawmaker.

According to him, the donation will help improve the situation in the hospital and further increase service delivery to more patients at the hospital.