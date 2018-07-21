Spend Your Money On Bread And Clean Water Not Diseases

Healthy food can keep you free from the hospital every time

The immune system is made up of special cells, proteins, tissues, and organs, which defends people against germs and microorganisms every day. In most cases, the immune system does a great job of keeping people healthy and preventing infections.

People, therefore, have the best chance to enjoy a perfectly healthy life, but the creation of man-made diseases, to generate profit through pharmaceutical companies and the constant abuse of the body with dangerous products, have taken its toll on the health of humanity and the cost is taking both the wealthy and the poor to the land of pain and poverty.

Abuse and the crave of things unhealthy for the body, have put our lives at stake. Large consumption of alcohol can affect one's health, yet people don’t care. Cocaine and other dangerous substances aren’t good for the health, but many don’t care.

It is written on cigarette’s box ‘The surgeon general warns, cigarette smoking is dangerous,’ yet many ignored this warning and become human chimney.

People drink heavily and get kidney problems, while others get cancer for long smoking. This can be prevented. The happiness in life isn’t always being rich or living in luxury because many are rich but suffering because of poor health.

If you have good health, you will feel good and happy, even if you are not rich.

Someone can drive your car, cook for you, do your laundry and iron your clothes, but no one can bear your sickness or drink medicine on your behalf. This is the reason one needs to live clean because life is precious.

Spend your money on healthy food, drink and avoid making friend with the drug store. They are happy when they see you coming for medicines because the corrupt medical system made it so.