Killed ‘Gang Of 7′: IGP Runs Away As Irate Youth Disrupt Peace Meeting

Some irate Zongo community members at the Kumasi Central Mosque at Asawase in the Asokore Mampong Municipality this afternoon chased out the Inspector General of Police and his entourage was chased away as protests over the killing of seven their youth continue.

The youth defied the Police’s riot control measures and pelted them with stones and other projectiles as they lined up to attend a meeting with the leaders of the Zongo community.

OTECNEWS’ Nana Asare Barimah and Isaac Nsiah Foster reported that, the police had to fire tear gas to disperse the angry youth who have been rioting since Thursday after killing of some suspected armed robbers.

According to them, the youth have blocked roads with burnt tyres and blocks making it difficult residents to access the area.

The chaos at Asawase follows the shooting and killing of some seven suspected robbers by the Police on Tuesday. Relatives and members of the New Patriotic Party in the region have claimed the suspects were not robbers as claimed by the Police.

Residents of Asawase also claim the killings were targeted at Muslim youth in the community.

However, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP Akwasi Duku at a press briefing Wednesday parried criticism that the police unlawfully killed the suspects who were shot near Anwiankwanta in the Bekwai Municipality.

According to him, the deceased, whom police claim were believed to have killed L/Cpl Daniel Tieku attached to the SWAT unit and wounded L/Cpl Eric Nsiah, were all killed in a gun battle, fighting the police.

Addressing the media at the regional police headquarters, DCOP Duku insisted that officers do not carry out arbitrary or unlawful killings as the deceased persons were members of the armed robbery group that attacked the police officers and some passengers onboard a Sprinter bus with registration number AC 644-15.

He explained that the suspects first opened fire on the police after they ignored the signal to stop while onboard a Toyota Corolla with registration number BA 294 -15 and an unlicensed motorbike.