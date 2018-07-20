The “Continental Bleaching” of the Africa’s Identity: an Effects of Globalism and not colonialism

The 19th through to the 21st century, has in no doubt, seen the world’s largest consolidated efforts by nations across continents towards preserving current global peace, promoting humanitarianism, and building a world village through globalized ideologies (like free migration and global trade) – whether this was an intended consequence or not.

Some recent effort towards preserving world-peace has seen sanctions and reactions through resolutions brought against regimes deemed to have threatened the peace and stability. Russia’s annexing of Crimea in Ukraine; Palestine and Israel’s renewed conflicts; the Libya and the entire Arab-spring resulting in chaos; Iran nuclear deal and North Korea’s nuclear advancement as well as other matters arising are among those worth noting.

On the humanitarian front, globalized efforts proved effective in stopping the spread and led to the subsequent eradication of the recent Ebola virus outbreak in sub-Saharan Africa. Similar efforts saw the successful management of the h1n1 and h5n1 influenza viruses in Asia and worldwide respectively.

Also, mobilization of emergency relief towards victims of the Haiti earthquake and many others proved vital and effectively timely. This and many more, successes chalked favour global actions underpinned by globalized goals and objective.

On Equality and Human Right as globalized moral values; maintained in the UN charter successfully, has for the past 70years, become engraved in our communal existence— forging the preservation of every human life with actions, ending cases ethnic cleansing like the genocides of the “Rohingya,”harmful cultural practice of female genital mutilations in some African countries and managing global conflicts are a few examples worth mentioning.

The 21st century, also referred to as the digital age (age of social media interaction and civil political activism as a result of democracy and freedom) however, have seen the simple human rights to live freely advance another step further. Issues of the right to exist as a race are no longer the driven force by human right advocates, but matters of gender parity, transgender, racism, sexual orientation, migration, and etcetera are the new highs –piloting the new world order, and yet pushing the frontier of acceptable human moral values held for many generations.

But as they say on the African political landscape, “change always comes in the end, whether one likes it or not,” but notwithstanding, they sure do come very costly to society. Should this be said to be the situation our world is in today? Thus the push for an open society across the world from Africa, to the middle east, Eastern Europe and Asia, all in the name of democracy the western way –without due recourse to the geographical cultural sovereignty of a world of diverse peoples. Certainly, this has come at an invaluable cost.

Perhaps, it’s time for us as citizens of the world to ask those heart-wrenching questions about our today and the sustenance of our tomorrow. To what extent should a world of diverse people be subjected to losing their diverse cultural sovereignties to what I call, ‘a single place global moral values’? Since, 21st-century developments have demonstrated clearly, that every foot conquered under globalist lenses, calls for a reach further— raising the questions of ethical boundaries within our reach rather than the simple human morals of good and bad.

Now let me state here clearly, that morality as I was taught in upper-primary in the mid-90s, was simply understanding the difference between good and evil. And that the honest was on every human to strive to pick good values over evil to make the world a better place. But today, we are taught through the media, politics, through entertainment and so on; that good moral cannot be achieved by every human. It is therefore incumbent on those who achieve such feet to learn to tolerate those overcome with evil morals. This follows a successful progress away from the religious sets of morals which limited men to goodness for a high purpose, no one could attain –a hypocritical sense of truth in judgment, perhaps?

Should the entire globalist agenda be squired towards western moral values— neglecting the positives in all others? It is worth noting, every existing human race across the continent had values passed over thousands of generations down –preserving their unique identity right into the 21st century. Western civilization and values are not exceptional in this case, and yet, seen above all others –fostering the notion of social superiority above other nations. In other words, through the globalized moral value system, western identity and culture are preserved, while eliminating those of weaker nations, and the rest of the world. Suffice to say, is the reason advanced eastern nations like China, Russia (–pushing for influence in the League of Nations), and even the struggling rogue regime, North Korea, vehemently resisting and rejecting most western moral values seeking to replace their cultural identity. The same can be said of the Arab worlds with its sharia rule aside from the UN charter unlike Africa, efforts at maintaining cultural identity led to the African Union charter (Banjul)— placing the sanctity of Family Rights squarely with that of Human Rights .

is one such example of state, in the face of grave adversity thousands of years, right through to the 21st century, has maintained its Jewish cultural identity amazingly, while letting go heinous practices for few modern values.

As one, from a third world country in Africa, it is only fair for me to zero-in on Africa, and her disappearing traditional heritage. And so I ask once more, should an ‘Open’ African society be seen ‘European or Western’ in ideology in any way? After all, she is part of the global village setup after the colonial charade. Or is it that, that particular assumption is a ‘Fake Reality’ spared by pan Africanist movements to call Africans to believe in themselves— and thus, desire an African dream through the African culture, so far apart from the West?

If this is true, why have we seen the opposite creep into Africa, despite the African Union’s pledge to preserve the African identity, family and culture, through the AU’s human and family right charter? That is losing the balance. Perhaps, after political independence, all our elders went to sleep after drafting the charter, so who came in— distributed the ‘bleaching agents,’ leading our younger generation to gradually lose our cultural identity. May you excuse my frail sense of humor, but we bleach our black-skins to be seen white; we speak despitefully of our black-skin in the face of our challenges as if it were a curse been black; we prefer our young women to wear a blonde or Brazilian wig hair on our heads; we hate to return home after studying abroad and we barely speak in our mother tongue. Since we all know the end effect of bleaching renders the skin unprotected leading to cancerous cells. This dire effect reflects the African cultural narrative in the globalism drive.

To begin, I’m a Ghanaian, for that matter an African, belonging to both the “Krobo” and “Fante” heritage. So, I‘ll say African cultural diversity run through my veins. I should also say, I’m more than two decades, and well informed about the culture of my people subconsciously, though none of them ever got documented into codes, I read in school.

Of late, the issues of homosexuality–in terms of sex preferences; as African societal norms and taboo across the continent has seen viewed it over the years, has become a matter of human right contention; cases waged against her by western governments (donor partners in development) and instituted organizations. The simple traditional sex/gender classification of male and female is no longer just good enough for the progressive western societies.

Additionally, the right to perform Abortion, in other words, kill a fetus before it’s birth, according to them, is and should be the choice of the biological mother and not the state— sworn to protect life of its people, and the sanctity of the family, whether anyone is against it or not. This and many more in quite a recent past in Africa initially, were thought to be European cultural dilemma, in their forge to build a free and open society. Where thus Africa stand in all of these? They never asked.

But now, this has fast become that of the Open African society. Therefore the question beckons, how much is Africa willing to give away to become a replica of the west? And are there limits to the openness we seek in Africa? Whose duty is it to ensure Africa remains in Africa? As a Ghanaian youth, I have had to ask myself this questions like any other African youth. And the answers dire as dread and very troubling to my African consciousness.

For a matter of fact, Ghana, since the early hours of our fourth republic in 1992, which have seen four successful democratically elected president and a stable political environment, continuously receive praises from the western leaders (donor partners) as a model of African democracy. Hence, a worthy place for further western cultural experiments. Though she truly remains the beacon of African democracy –a continent in dire need to recover from several centuries’ oppression from colonial influence and slavery, there is still pressurized attempt dictating its future like other African countries.

Through the arms of the UN and bilateral agreements; unfair trading; humanitarian as well as financial aid and loans –barriers, delimiting her choices and sovereignty at total self-rule are engineered in the name of development. These are aimed at forcing her to push back on ancestral traditional heritages, resulting in the eventual death of African civilizations. Championing the end of female genital mutilations, child marriages, excessive child labours, abuse of women and children alike, and etcetera, be it positive or not, are the bright spots of the changes in the African society never opposed by pan Africanist movements. Because for somewhat reason, the fake truth of our reality prior to the advancement of a society.

This notwithstanding, our elected presidents are been examined by western leaders and the international media along with their narrative of moral values. Regardless the harm on African communities as a result of slavery, colonialism, and massive evacuation of mineral resources from the continent, the appalling stance the African people and it's culture traumatized in the aftermath, are still burdened to wage against such matters in the 21st global society. The western leaders have threatened our leaders time and time and again, with cutting-off aid, thus if African countries don’t change the laws to legalize the practice of homosexuality and recognize the minorities like LGBTs and so forth in sub-Sahara Africa. they claim the laws were passed on during the colonial era and they are of no use in today's world. in other words until the westerners stepped foot on our shores we as a social people had no form of governance let alone moral value. surely, this is far from the truth if we considered the various taboos that governed our conduct and clanships we lived in.

But Ghana like many other African nations, despite the constant threats over the past decades from the west, none have succeeded in changing black African society's views on strange and alien lifestyles, into a Lesbians, Gays Bisexual and Transgender friendly society. With the most recent being the call from the British Prime Minister Theresa May. Suffice to say, up until now there has been no harm done to the Ghanaian people believed to be in this practice, as they have constantly remained in the shadows of the Ghanaian society and by extension, the African society. The culture of silence and unspoken moral deterrent has been in the African society for ages –influencing and shaping the conduct of her people. Despite the diversity of cultures on the continent, the Taboos as is known are generally the same everywhere.

Staying silent as an African on this grave matters that seeks to impact our identity will mean been indifferent to the issue. I particularly look at Africa as my home, a place for my family— one that should have continuity for generations to come. The reason, we shouldn’t lose our myriads of unparalleled African dialects, our well-crafted cultures and civilization, which have lasted for 1000s of years. The open truth is, as Africans, we are obliged to preserve our identity and culture in the phase of development, and we must strive at it.

I am a Pan Africanist, and I, therefore, at any time will choose to marry an African woman and build a family like my ancestors did, and most importantly, as my mum and dad did to get me as an African heritage. I believe no one should tell anyone interested in Africa; that in Africa the family is seen above any individual rights or pleasure. Suggesting, why marriage in Africa is seen as a union between families and not just the man and woman, who feel they are in love. This is the primitive culture from east to west all across the continent. Henceforth, where do we draw the line for openness in African society without losing our identity to western civilization?

It is said that human civilization is always changing, yes it is true, and no civilization has remained static from the beginning of creation until now. Largely, it is believed, the change is for the good, pointing to Europe –reveals a picture of once, a domino single empire fragmented into free liberal societies of nations, who still share a common culture and moral values. There is one thing clear about Europe from ages despite their political glitches, they still hold onto their culture of a free open society, free to live and do anything one desire within their coded laws.

If anyone wishes to make the argument, that Europe has undergone a so-called changed we are seeing today— once dominated by the Roman church which appalled their freeness, calling their ways immoral. I believe its wrong assumption since the battle of cultural identity has always been dictated by Europe and the west. Today, a man can marry a man in the glare of public view all across the western world, which is recognized by the state. Therefore, a reason their society has changed over time, and with the younger generations.

Fundamentally, all these so-called new ideologies and human rights are seen as the foundation of our new prosperous societies –amalgamating into the 21st-century modern world with a new world order. I, however, will disagree to agree to this fake truth. Thus, if we are to consider the entirety of European history to figure out their moral values preserved or thrown away. The historical records will point to alternative facts of undocumented accepted acts of the affluent and ordinary persons in the society, which suggest a pattern of European morals based on a freer society concept. This also appear to be unique inherent tributes of their many other gods like Dyeus Ph 2 ter (god of the skies), Hausos, Perkwunos (storm god), Seh 2 ul (sun god), CACA, Aphrodite (god of love) and so forth, ascribed by the Greek, Vedic, Roman, Norse and etcetera mythologies, they anciently believe in, before the church era of transformation.

There were no issues of morals when one chose to sleep with multiple women at the same time, or when a man slept with another man or woman with another woman. In fact, the satisfaction of one’s pleasure superseded human conscience and was the heartbeat of every sacrifice made to this god who provided them with these pleasures. The insertion of the church in European history robbed it and its peoples, of the very pleasant, they have known generations upon generations (with the moral codes of the foreign God, thus the Jewish God). Obviously, this was a change that was not integral to the building of European society, which held its values above all else. It is, however, therefore not surprising, after hundreds of years, there has come a change in Europe –a return to their culture and values, moving away from the values of the foreign God. Only this time, enlightened European societies, refuse to mention servitude to any form of a god rather human advancement through science. That means they could influence other cultures as long as they take God out of their quest.

Hence, the reason I do agree with the school of thought, who says societies are always changing, thus sometimes the changing is to initial values. This is the case in Europe. But, one cannot talk of change without talking of what the reality of change has done to mother Africa in the past, and now perpetually in aid till date. In our world today, African nations are faced with the issue of cultural and moral change. Do we pay heed to the very reasons driving these changes? The shared cost incurred upon the world society and the effect societies alien to the very changes at the receiving end may face?

I believe the European perspective of the argument, has enlightened us about what they lost when they bought into the values of Christian-Jewish civilizations. Perhaps, this will also enlighten us of Africa’s ‘fears,’ concerning her peoples’ and cultural identity, in light of the new world order, and the globalization of western values around the world.

The fifty-nine countries of African Peoples, are a peculiarly diverse people, but like every other race in the world, we’ve beliefs and belief in some form of a deity. This is intertwined in the fabric of the black African –afro kinky haired children, men and women. Is the very soul of their living and reasonably so, a reason Africa; in the face of a modern world, and her challenges with hunger and poverty post the slavery and colonialism, are seen as a dedicated religious people. Insinuating, their will to forgive the slave-masters and embrace the future, though memories of the past remains a scar in their faces still hunting us.

Mind you, African culture was not left out in the influence from the Christian-Jewish civilization, as biblical scripture attests to the encounter between Philip and the Ethiopian, or the very missionary works that got the Christian gospel on the very shores of Africa. There is a parallel easily drawn in values systems, among the Jewish culture vividly described in biblical scriptures to that evident in the customs of the African culture. This parallels may be apparently essential to understanding why Christianity and Islam, have become deeply woven into the culture of the African people.

Prior to western and alien influence in Africa, the African society had believed and relied on gods, they lived putting the family first and not individuals. They also lived with moral sets of customs and traditions, where taboos (society’s forbidden acts), share discipline and training of the young and respect was to the elderly, and share discipline could come from anyone in the society to check a child’s conduct in the absence of parents. The name and reputation of the family was the duty of every member of the family to preserve with his life in being honourable. The family spectrum boasted of the size rather than wealth, for that matter the duty for marriage and procreation— an unrelenting duty of all productive kinsmen and women. The other parallel drawn is with the Islamic teachings available to the African people.

marriages aside the above mentions family communism drew a distinct parallel with the Islamic doctrine. Where wealthy men were permitted to have as many wives as long as they protected and cared for them. This was the communism of the African –so very similar to that of the Jewish people, except for the choice of God, they worshipped. Africans therefore easily embraced Jewish-Christians beliefs and Islam. This is a change well loved by the people of Africa. The African, at no time, has been forced to believe in anything his/ her values disagreed with, until now. Thus the albatross of LGBT cohesion from the developed worlds is everything but perceived— hang about the necks of African leaders. Year in year out, they are forced to uphold and affirm the peoples’ cultural identity above LGBT rights.

Needless to argue, the African continent and her peoples, have seen grave changes from generations upon generations, is indisputable. These changes which have left huge scars are not just the internal conflicts following postcolonial years. This is because land has seen the conflict in one form or the other. But they are the changes brought about by alien influences— thus they make Africans believe they are their own worse enemies. Categorically, these changes all succeeded first in doing one thing; robbing Africa of its people into slavery –a workforce that could have developed Africa sent out to develop foreign societies without a wage; robbing Africa of her minerals, and timber resources they never retained a wage for.

All these were done at the crack of the gun barrel, metal chains and slave ships. And as if the dreaded changes Africa saw in her time past, is still not enough, she remains burdened with the choice of keeping or losing her own (cultural) self-identity –a job well machinated by the western media and its political leaders. No wonder many westerners, who barely know the cardinal directions to the African continent, negligently, believes Africans are simply unenlightened group of people who still live in the stone age, with no clue to the pre-dated African civilization— thus, paraphrasing a recent social media comment made by an American, in response to the news report on Fox news, concerning a US citizen detained for insulting President of Zimbabwe, in October, 2017. This is the greatest shame to a human race and speaks volumes of the obvious truth.

the atrocities faced by Africa for generations, one most eminent is the robbery of its cultural identity that is still in progress today. The description of the African culture, sometimes almost referred to in the western media as age-old ‘barbarism,’ due to issues of human rights and others, are a contempt to the black African race, when the worse had happened under the western watch. Libya, a haven for terrorist and slave trade can attest to these interferences in African societies. In concluding, I will like to draw the minds of the world, to the Banjul charter, which clearly states Africa’s position on human rights, even in its title of the document, thus; “Africa Charter on Human and Peoples Rights”— recognizing individual rights within the collective peoples right above all else. Therefore, article 18 of the charter, did not mince words, establishing the family as the base of society’s health and moral, needed to be protected by the state.

Essentially, it should be understood by foreign change seekers that, there is a thin line of disagreement which will always exist between human rights and the African cultural identity. Especially, concerning every aspect of human development, they may agree but the cultural identity, of her family moral values, marriage and her respect for its leaders and elders. Surely, that should and will stand the test of time. It is a reasonable matter to Black Africa; that, the only thing left of our ancestral dignity should not lose to the fake-truth assumption of mere primitivism, to heed the call for an open Africa. Thus, in a nutshell, our cultural identity be left to us, the African people to decide our future. This should be out of respect for Africa. But attempts of robbing us of this, with threats of cutting financial aids, tagging us with human right abuses, is like ‘placing the entire African men on the continent in a quarantined orphanage after having succeeded in carrying out vasotomy surgery on their women’.

African history has it, it is imperative proper structures are laid down if our desire to see family values paralleled to individual human right. There certainly will need reforms in the charter, and subsequently in the education of the African child to look homeward for respect, and love in development. African leaders must be advocates of African values and not subjected puppets with foreign inclinations, they must speak put greed and self-worth behind them, and reach for the true humble self-sacrificing attitude instilled in them by their ancestors, who told them family name matter above individual name, when one of their kinsmen stood in the chief’s colt to receive honor. For an instance, they will say, Kojo of Aye-Mensah family has done this -,-,-, thing, and they deserve honourable mention. This was how an individual’s action reflected on a family, unlike nothing we hear today. Africa, like her people bleaching their black thick skin to become fair, is dying and fading off on the watch of our generation.

This complete “ continental bleaching ,” resulting from the limitless openness of society cannot continue and should not happen, to any race living in a free world, let alone Africa. I therefore call on defensive duty of continental leaders, unless they want to see African societies turn into a vice-driven population like African American societies in the United State, who neither possess African identity of belonging nor receive the due recognition in the so-called free and open American society –not to mention the example of black South Africa. Rather, the free and limitless open society provides those unending violent crimes and racial disparity. Indeed, if the proper fundamental steps aren’t taken in due time to place the African heritage side by side with the pursuit of openness, Ghana like South Africa and the rest of the African continent will advance mimicking African American societies of the United States of America, in the near distant future.

And so, I write dispassionately –seeking to preserve what is left of our cultural identity preserved through family moral values and seeking to tell the youth they have the moral obligation keep our lasting heritage. I believe preservation of our Sub-Saharan Black heritage is now more pressing a matter in the 21st-century world. As a continent of the great youthful population more enlightened than ever, we are bound to this faithful task accomplished through our writings, and also allowing for some modification of norms rather than total call for eradication— of values spanning over thousands of years. Let us not make the mistake, believing much of our civility was inherited through colonial-era transformation. In fact, our civility spoke more even of the sort of weapon we used in a conflict of war (been the slow targeting bow and arrows and spears), and our deep-reach for dialogue to resolving a dispute by the elders of village clans before the onset of the rapid killing guns getting on our shores.

Africa needs to be burdened with the desire to preserve its culture, just like the rest of the world without prejudice. Indeed, the time to advocate is now, the time to act is now— baring in mind, this struggle is for the many generations yet unborn who will need to happily appreciate their Black skin, diverse ways and heritage.

Au[1]

1-36

Lyster-thestudentprotestsroilingsouthafrica

Youthpic466

Youths-africa

48-african-union-regions Hd En