Bassosa 1983 Donates To Alma Mater (breman Asikuma Secondary School)

On Saturday 14th July 2018, the third edition of ‘’THE BASS DAY OF FESTIVAL OF MUSIC ‘’ was held at the Assembly Hall. This is a yearly programme to praise and worship The Lord for His Goodness throughout the year.

The theme for this year’s programme is ‘’I WILL EXTOL YOU, MY GOD AND KING, AND BLESS YOUR NAME FOREVER’’…..Psalm 145:1

Some sister schools were also invited to grace the occasion. These include Nyarkrom S.H.S, and Odoben S.H.S. Several musical groups performed and thrilled the audience who came in their numbers from all walks of life. Steering the affairs of the day was Very Reverend Addai, the school Chaplain.

The purpose for the gathering and the Welcome address was given by The Assistant Headmaster Administration, While the Girls Prefect Rachel Mensah Asane introduced the chairman for the occasion who responded immediately. The stage was now set for good music after a display by The School Cadet and The Regimental Band. The BASS choir opened the floor after which the BASS Dance Drama Group performed. Other musical groups, NyakromS.H.S choir, Odoben S.H.S Choir, Echoes of heaven, Vessels of Honour, Ultimate Voices, The Stewards, Massed Choir, Gospel Dynamics, Advent Voices and the Herald of Praise took turns to electrify the audience with their captivating voices.

Also present at the programme are representatives of the 1983 and 1990 year groups who were there to donate to their alma mater. The 1983 year group was represented by Mrs. Agnes Oppong(Agnes Aidoo) Prince Asante (Skido) Owusu Felix (oheneba) and Pastor Asare Bakae Ishmael(Assistant School Prefect 1983)

The Group, upon a need assessment made in the school decided to assist the school with Dining Hall tables.

Presenting the tables on behalf of the group, Pastor Asare Bakae said, that was the group’s widows mite to the development of the school. He further pledged the group’s readiness to assist in it small way to meet the needs of the students.

The Headmaster, receiving the tables, thanked the group and promised to put the tables to good use and make sure they are properly maintained.

Asare Bakae Ishmael.

C.E.O Tpsolutions Technologies.

