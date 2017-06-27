TOP STORIES
WOLRDLY VALUES ARE SPIRITULY VALUELESS AND SHOULD BE REJECTED.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
Advantages of Computer Based Testing to Ghanaian Schools- Ghana
Advances in computer technology continue to change the lives of instructors and students. One of the exciting new ways to use computers in education is in testing. There is evidence to suggest that formative computer-based assessment can produce improvement in student learning outcomes and that this can lead to a positive attitudes of students to learning. In fact, the types of questions asked via traditional paper based assessments and exams can also be asked via a computer assisted assessment or exam. However, computer-based assessment questions can incorporate multimedia elements such as images, video, and sound to make the testing experience more robust than a paper counterpart.
Weeden (2004) lists five methods of collecting students answer in a computer-assisted assessment:
Why do we need to create computer-assisted language tests?
First, computer-assisted language tests can be individually administered even on a walk-in basis, thus group-administered test will no longer be necessary.
Second, traditional time limits are not necessary. Students can be given as much time as they need to finish a test because no human proctor needs to wait around for them to finish the test.
Thirdly, Computer-based test also can be supervised or non supervised, and can be used for diagnostic, formative or summative assessment. This can take place locally or at a distance, using intranets or the Internet. But there are both advantages and disadvantages with using on-line or computer based assessment.
Administrative advantages
Pedagogical advantages
1. Tutors can incorporate hints into test questions.
2. Tutors can monitor the progress of students through frequent use of assessment.
3. Students can monitor their own progress and revise and rehearse at their own pace.
4. Detailed and specific feedback can be given to students during and immediately after a test.
5. Tutors can assign different learning activities to students based on their test results.
6.Can provide tutors with feedback for evaluation of modules/courses/programs
Other advantages
1. Timely feedback; the teacher can provide feedback.
2. Automatic feedback; some forms of on-line assessment answers (i.e. multiple choices).
3. Monitoring and tracking of learners’ results behavior.
4.Choice of assessment modes, such as multimedia, interactivity, etc.
5. Time-saving; an assessment can be created using software tools and adapted and reused as needed. They can be distributed and collected using a web-based system which saves development and distribution.
6. Reduces resources needed by replacing human resources with computer resources.
7. Reduces turnaround time; as the systems enables assessments to be corrected by computers. Reduced time further enables students to use the knowledge obtained from corrected assessment to address further assessment sooner.
8. Keeping records of results that can be stored centrally and assessed by interested parties, such as students and staff.
9. Increasing ease with which data can be used as corrected assignment corrected and stored electronically can be analyzed easier and the data can be used in spreadsheets and other statistical packages.
10. Flexible and comfortable environment; on-line tests afford students the opportunity to take tests on their own terms.
11. Time-consuming grading can be done by assessment software.
12. Once taken and graded can be reconfigured for multiple attempts, providing practice tool for students.
13. Computers are more accurate at scoring selected-response tests than human beings are.
14. Computers are more accurate at reporting.
15. Computers can give immediate feedback.
16. Diagnostic feedback can be provided very quickly to each students on those items answered incorrectly if that is the purpose of the test.
Conclusion
I see computer-based tests as being very effective since they can be replaced instead of “chalk and talk” lecture- once described as ‘ the transfer of information from the notebook of the lecturer to the notebooks of the students without going through the minds of either’. Many of the facts which have to be learned can be delivered informatively and interestingly by CBT. The retention of the material can be tested by the same programs. This releases instructor time for tasks at which he/she is more effective: debriefing, reviewing, discussing, and directing. Computer-based assessment also can provide an environment for practice, at the student’s own pace and in his/her own time. And it can provide an environment for assessment, including self-assessment. Learning theory has long established that students learn more effectively if they are actively involved in the learning process (i.e. interaction), are given feedback on their progress and have the opportunity to repeat and practice (i.e. reinforcement). Therefore, I think computer-based assessment can provide a very good learning and assessing environment). Peat and Franklin (2002) believe that the use of on-line computerbased assessment, both formative and summative, has led to significant benefits for staff and students. Staff have more time to interact face-to-face with students and students have opportunities to gain extensive, immediate, quality feedback at a time to suit them.
