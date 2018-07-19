Stakeholders Review Strategy Document For The Treatment Of 3 Diseases

Non State Actors (NSA) in the health sector have converged in Accra to review Ghana's Community and Systems Strengthening Strategy (CSS) document, which seeks to engage government, donors and other duty bearers to honour their obligations in providing quality service among three diseases.

The three diseases are; Tuberculosis, HIV and Malaria.

The CSS document (2018- 2020) is to ensure that all Civil Society Organisations have one advocacy plan to drive their agenda in the health sector.

Speaking at the meeting, Mrs Comfort Asamoah-Adu, Executive Director, West Africa Programme to Combat AIDS and STI's (WAPCAS) mentioned that there were three thematic areas that the CSS document would be tackling.

These, she said, included capacity building for effective implementation of HIV/TB and Malaria, adding that under it, CSO's would be trained on effective data collection and financial management, referrals and building linkages for effective service provision.

Mrs Asamoah-Adu said organisations were expected to conduct community radio discussions on the update and adherence to the usage of Long Lasting Insecticide Nets by pregnant and children under five years.

Mrs Asamoah-Adu said under the strategy documents 66, cured TB Champions from 33 districts have been selected for treatment monitoring among others.

Two hundred and sixteen Models of Hope from HIV/TB high burden facilities have been trained to support the 90-90-90 strategies for high HIV impact.

She said it was important that the existing advocacy plans on HIV/TB and Malaria different levels were reviewed and harmonised as well as ensure uninterrupted drug and commodity supply.

According to her, under the CSS plan, 15 CSS districts would assessed after 12 months of implementation of the various interventions.

Dr Cecilia Senoo Lodonu, President of NSA, said NSA's mission is to ensure accountable governance in the health sector, enhance strong and self-sustaining health systems as well as achieve resilient and sustainable health schemes.

Dr Lodonu appealed to CSO's to do away with fragmentations and remain united in order to have one voice to achieve their goals in health delivery.

Mr Collins Agyarko-Nti, Chairman, Country Coordinator Mechanism of the Global Fund, said it was time CSO's worked towards a robust strategy document that would stand the test of time.

Mr Agyarko-Nti said the finalisation of the CSS document, would mark the beginning of bigger things for CSO's in the country adding, the donors would be willing to assist in CSO's activities.