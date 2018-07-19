Upper West Prison Service Under-resourced

The Assistant Director of Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) in the Upper West Region, ADP Samuel Adjei-Attah, has appealed to stakeholders, philanthropists to help give the GPS a new face.

The Regional prison service is facing acute infrastructure and logistical challenges which is affecting their operations and upkeep of inmates.

ADP Samuel Adjei-Attah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the service was hard pressed for feeding grants for inmates, logistics such as vehicles and renovation of their dilapidated structures converted into office.

The prison staff are also packed in few office spaces available built several decades ago, which have never been repaired.

'If people can come to our aid to improve the facility that we have in the region, we will be very grateful,' ADP Adjei -Attahsaid.

The GNA sources at the GPS in Wa early this year said large number of inmates had been transferred to Northern and Brong Ahafo regions due to lack of space, but the Director debunked claims that the prison was overcrowded and that no inmates had been transferred.

'As at today, we are currently housing 191 inmates, which is less than 200, and mostly when the number is getting to 250 that we complain of over-crowding,' he said.

He called on government to consider increasing the GH¢1.80 per day per inmate to help improve their feeding situation.

He commended religious bodies and individuals who had been supporting the inmates over the years.