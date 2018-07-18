Family Accuses Police Of Killing Their ‘Innocent’ Relative

Another family in the Ashanti Region has accused the Police of killing their 'innocent' brother with the claim that he was an armed robber.

The family of Maryamiyya in a statement copied to citinewsroom.com, said their relative, Hannan Bashir, was shot dead by the police together with 6 other young men on Tuesday.

Whiles denying that the deceased has never been involved in a crime against the state, it called on President Akufo-Addo to constitute an independent committee to commence a detailed investigation into the matter.

Read the statement below:

The family of Maryamiyya, Kumasi has received with shock the murder of one of its sons Hannan Bashir as one of seven gunned down in Manso Nkwanta in Ashanti Region.

We wish to categorically State that our relative Hannan was not, and has never been involved in crimes against the State to warrant being killed in such terror and horror fashion.

We call for immediate forensic investigations to bring the perpetrators of his murder to book.

Hannan grew up in a noble and religious family in Kumasi and his pursuit of legitimate means of livelihood made him travel outside the shores of Ghana by dint of hardwork only to succumb to the bullets of police officer taken care of by Ghana's taxpayers including his own family.

We condemn police brutality of every kind and humbly calling on H.E the President to constitute an independent committee for a full-blown, uninterrupted and conclusive investigations into the killing of our son and the other six.

Earlier, the family of 38-year-old Musah Seidu also challenged the police's claim that their relative was an armed robber.

A brother of the deceased, Nasir Ibrahim told Citi News in an interview that the family is devastated by the development and also called for investigations.

The Police announced on Tuesday that seven out of the eight suspected robbers, whose attack reportedly led to the death of a Police Officer with the SWAT Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, had been gunned down.

The deceased officer, Lance Corporal Daniel Teiku, was on duty with his colleague, Lance Corporal Eric Nsiah, when eight masked men attacked the vehicle they were traveling in at Ayirebikrom near Manso Nkwanta on July 11.

The deceased officer was on duty with his colleague when the incident happened.

The two were on board a Sprinter Benz Bus with registration number AC-644-15 when eight masked men armed with AK 47 assault rifles and a pump action gun attacked the passengers at the outskirts of Ayirebikrom on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

The two police officers were overpowered by the masked men and were shot alongside with other passengers on board.

The masked men seized the weapons belonging to the officers in the process. The officer was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Saint Martins Hospital at Agroyesum, while the other officer was treated and discharged.

Four other passengers who sustained injuries in the process are also responding to treatment.

The Police has often been accused of killing people without proof of they being robbers. But in most cases, such issues are not investigated to ascertain the truth or otherwise.

Reports on those that are investigated are also not made public.