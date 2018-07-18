400 Benefit From Mr. Nanleeb Konlan–Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District

Residents in the newly renamed Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District from the Northern region have received donation of food stuff from a high profile Business man of MUOG, Mr. Nanleeb Konlan, who is a native of Nakpanduri, but based in Accra with his family, donated the items saying it is in line with his religious contributions, he and his family has committed to offer to the poor but needy families in the District.

Presenting the bags of mMaiz and Rice to members of Jilik Community, Konchian-Gberuk Community, Duklotuk Community and Kpemale Community respectively, Mr. Nanleeb explained that , the above mentioned were meeting points which was zoned to enable other adjoining communities around to come to these centres to receive their gifts.

The 400 beneficiary from across the District, each received one bag of rice and one bag of maize, after presenting the items, this is what Mr. Nanleeb told the gathering, ‘I must say for a fact that, when I lost my Dad as a teenager, I went through similar life circle (poverty) for several years till God almighty opened doors of blessings , prosperity and opportunity for me where I joined the Ghana Armed Forces, but latter resigned to do business both (national and international ).

Let me indicate clearly that, I am not doing this presentation or donation to prove how wealthy am I, but it comes as also a philanthropic service and also create a platform to share a word of God to you all here to let love, Peace and Unity be our slogan, remember, It is never late when God wants to bless you, time is not a question, he added.

In an interview by Michael Bandim a reporter of Lom Community Radio with Chamba Nanleeb , he expressed that , when you build your faith in God almighty through his son Jesus Christ , a lot of blessings will come upon your life , that people will begin to wonder. I must say that, for those who are my age mate and people who knew me too well, will attest that, I went through serious hardship while I was growing , I was receiving gifts from people just like am giving out today, so me and my family will continue to do this each year and any time God blessed us , I started this donations many years ago just that, the scope was not as large as the recent once.

Apart from my Wife and my last boy , am here with my Spiritual Father , Rev, Jeremiah Kombat(retired ) pastor of Assemblies of God Church Ghana , my Team members who have worked so hard to send the food items at all centres , the Assembly members , chiefs and good people of this blessed land , this is how we should leave and associate with one another no matter of human difference. I don’t know several of you here , what clan , which house or family , it’s not my concern , but for the love of God and mankind, we are all here to share the little God has offered us to donate for you , I want to thank all the paramount Chiefs of our land who are here and to those at homes to maintained the peace we are enjoying today and forever , everyone has a role in helping to keep Unity and Peace , not only the security or the Chiefs , lets all cooperate and obey the laws in other to leave in freedom and liberty , I thank you all and I thank Christ Jesus for this day.

Rev. Jeremiah Kombat, in a sermon, called on everyone to emulate the deeds of Jesus Christ, by ensuring that, love for one another is supreme, Love is such that, if it rest in your heart deeply, you will always find the peace to forgive , to ignore anytime anywhere.

Reading from Philippians 4.19. Rev. Jeremiah christened on the gathering to make faith with this scripture and continue to pray and work hard for he the Lord will not forsake us, he will provide what we have not been able to work for, and may the lord bless us all.

Recipients of the donation were so happy and lucked words to express their joy and gratefulness to Mr. Nanleeb, his wife and children for this overwhelming gift coming from only an individual. Noami Abraham a ( beneficiary )from Nakpanduri, wants others from within the Bimoba community who are well to do and resourceful to practice same , she believe if more individuals joined Mr. Nanleeb to do this occasionally , rate of poverty in the area will drop.

The presentations were done on the Tuesday 10th, Wednesday 11th, Thursday 12th, and Friday 13th of July,2018 respectively at each Zone (distribution centre) . The Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu Traditional Area , Naba Alhaji Abuba Nasinmong Lemin and Paramount Chief of Nakpanduri Traditional Area Naba David Kansuk-Laar were not left out at the Jilik and Kpemale event accordingly, both chiefs during their speeches, called on other prominent sons and daughters of the MUOG to adapt the habit of Chamba Nanleeb Konlan , this they believe will drop the amount of inter-clan differences /conflicts, since most of which is as a results of poverty and hardship to livelihood,

The likes of renowned musician Damebe from Kambatiak who is now Evangel Jacob Laar Daamibe, pastoring a church in Nakpanduri, Mr. James Kwesi, a retired Teacher from Nakpanduri, Rev. Darko, District Pastor of Apostolic Church Ghana –Nakpanduri Dist., including reporters of Lom Community Radio based in Bunkpurugu and Scarp FM based in Nakpanduri were not left out.