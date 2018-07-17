PHC MP & MCE Tours Prestea, Hints Of Massive Developmental Projects Hitting Grounds Soon.

The MP/Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, MCE, Hon. Mozart. K. Owuh, and Chairman of NPP, Prestea Huni-Valley, Mr. Abiam K. Danso on Sat, 14/07/2018 embarked on a one-day tour in three communities in Prestea, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

Himan, Ankobra and Enyinam. The main aim of the tour was to thank the good people of Prestea for helping the MP’s victory 2016, and to brief the populace what the Government, MP and MCE are doing to help better the lives of Prestea people in particular and Ghana as whole.

The team first went to the Himan Palace, to seek the blessing of the Divisional Chief of Pretea-Himan Traditional Area, Nana Nteboah Prah IV.

At the palace, the revered Chief thanked the MP, MCE and the government, over several interventions, and most especially the appointment of new Management for Prestea Sankofa Gold Ltd, as well as payments of arrears of workers and the commitment shown by the GNPC CEO Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV had this request “ I want to request this, from you Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, that PSGL, it is back and front, revived-collapsed-revived.., we don’t want such things. We want the company to be permanent.

I would be happy if the name is changed to Himan Mines Ghana Ltd, so that, the spirit of this stool will continuously guide the company from collapsing,let my request reach the President”.

The MP, Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi thanked the Chief and his Odikros for all the support they have given to her and the MCE, as well as the government.

She said, “I came here today, representing the President, HE Nana Akuffo Addo, Vice President, HE Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, and myself to thank you profusely over the unprecedented victory we had last year, and to let you know what we are doing with the power you have entrusted us with” .

Be slow are thematic achievement and commitments by Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, MCE Hon. Mozart K. Owuh and NPP government.

Education

The MP stated that, Free SHS promise has been fulfilled by her government. Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi stated, the number of students who benefit from the policy will double, “and indication that there were a greater number of pupils who could not afford secondary education, and are now being catered for by this policy”, she noted. She also stated herself and MCE have donated over 2000 Dual Desk to Schools in the Municipality and have started construction of Classrooms such as the one at Prestea SHS and continuation of Prestea Presby JHS classrooms which NDC regime couldn’t complete.

Employment

Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said, the NPP in 2016 campaigned with “ Change, and agenda for jobs”. When we came, “our economy was in tatters, IMF was on our neck, and embargo was on employment”, the Deputy Minister stated. Despite this, the government has been working hard to create jobs, and managing this, the government has brought Nation’s Builder’s Corps (NABCO).The Government is going to employ 100,000 graduates (made of Diploma, HND and Degree Holders). “Today, I brought your Municipal Director of NABCO, Prestea Huni-Valley, Mr. Emmanuel Fosu, a Himan-Prestea native, as indication that NABCO is here, and government is serious in helping our youth” the MP noted. She added that, “currently, interviews of the various modules, Heal Ghana, Educate Ghana, Civic Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Revenue Ghana which will help a lot”. YEA is also recruiting.

Roads

“Recently, the Vice President HE Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, during his Salah Tour, came here (Prestea), and the issue of our roads was raised by Nana Nteboah Prah IV, and the Vice President promised to help me, and I am happy to tell you that, the Vice President has taken it up. It is my hope that by the end of this, roads from Bogoso- Huni-Valley, Bogoso to Prestea, Prestea town roads and Himan town roads will be given to a contractor” Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi stated.

1D1F

Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi stated that, “during the campaign, NPP promised to facilitate private institutions to help 1D1F programme, am happy to state that, in Prestea Huni-Valley, a company called Cecili Canada Industries Ltd, have brought a proposals to build Oil Mill Factory, and Nana Nteboah Prah IV have donated land to them. The District Assembly is calling on farmers to come and register for free oil palm seedlings, to supply to the company when they complete”. “ I am also working to get the Aboso Glass Factory back!”. Personally, “ I also intend to look for investors for a starch or fertilizer factory in Huni-Valley area”, the MP stated.

Sports

I am talking with GNPC, and I happy to let you know, that, “Prestea Scot Stadium will soon benefit from the GNPC Foundation Astrotef” Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi stated. I know this will help in the sports activities in the Municipality.

PSGL re-organization.

Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi stated that, currently, GNPC has appointed new management for Prestea Sankofa Gold Ltd, and the re-organisation has taken off. As a board member of the re-organisation team, I will make sure the right thing is done to help the company regain its past glory.

Hospital

“Very soon, a brand new states of the art hospital will be built at Bogoso, the Municipal Capital for the Prestea Huni-Valley. Prestea Government Hospital will also receive the necessary upgrading. Already, I have take over Children’s Ward Annex which the former MP, Kwesi Blay (Hon.) was unable to complete during his term. The MCE, Hon. Mozart has indicated to me the Assembly has budgeted for other structures there. I am also renovating Aboso Health Centre, the health of our people is dear to me” Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi noted.

Railway

The MCE, Hon. Mozart K. Owuh stated that, “the Minister for Railway Hon. Joe Ghartey, has indicated, Tarkwa-Awudua-Prestea Railway Lines, and Tarkwa-Aboso-Huni-Valley Railway Line would be developed. The 1D1F will make use of the Railway, and minister in Charge will take it up soon”.

Security

The MCE, Hon. Mozart K. Owuh said, “I have charged all communities to form watch-dogs, and the Assembly is going to support for the security issues in the community”.

Galamsey, health threat, ban for our good.

The MP, Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi stated that, despite several public outcry over the ban of galamsey, she indicated it is for the good of Ghanaians, not the President!. “ We found that, both the legal small scale miners and galamseyers(illegal) were all working without recourse to environmental safety. They were subject Ghana into water crisis, diseases, and legal miners have given their license to foreign nationals, and the law that gave them the license said small scale is for Ghanaians, but they did the opposite”. “ My checks showed, Kidney diseases in Prestea Huni-Valley has increased, and this is due to chemical pollution of water, which end up being drunked. Why should someone do his mining, make his money, and another person, poor somewhere pay the prize (diseases for it). The pits they created have become death traps to our people. So as responsible government, we can’t sit unconcern, hence the ban”.

Currently, “the Ministry is training Small Scale Miners/ Galamsey at UMaT, and the President will soon lift the ban and state the way forward to that the sector”.

The MP Hon. Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi ended her tour by telling the people of Prestea to keep praying for her and the NPP government to deliver for the people of Ghana.