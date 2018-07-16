Govt To Construct Railway From Tamale – Paga

The Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey has announced government's plan to construct a railway line from Kumasi through Tamale and Paga to Burkina Faso to facilitate the transportation of goods and people in the country.

Briefing the media on the project, Mr Ghartey indicated that the construction of the railway line forms part of government's plans to link the Northern Region to the business community in Burkina Faso to boost trade between the two countries.

According to him, government has secured funds from the Chinese government, through EXIM Bank China, to execute the project.

He added that a major rail terminal would be constructed in the Northern Region to serve as a transit point.

Mr Ghartey, however, called on the chiefs and people of the region to collaborate with government to make the project a success.

He also appealed to the various chiefs in the region to release some parcels of land for the project.

Salifu Sa-eed, Northern Regional Minister, reiterated his commitment to the project.

He hinted that the chiefs in the region had pledged their support for the project.

Some traders and members of the business community in the region, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, expressed their readiness to support government.

According to them, the project, when completed, would have a major impact on their businesses.

The railway project is expected to be completed within two years.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale