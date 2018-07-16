Participants Laud Joy FM Bridal Fair 2018

This year's Bridal Fair has ended with many expressing their delight at the patronage to the event.

The exhibition, which is held annually, began on Thursday 12th July and saw over 30 companies and hotels exhibiting their products and services.

The companies included Doberta Merchandise, Wedding Engineers, the Nazareth, the Watch Shop, Shea Moisture, Cake Boss, Hatics, Initial Multimedia, Holy Trinity, Eya Naturals, Platinum Treats, Tang Palace Hotel, Nivea, Floral Expressions, City Escape GH and Renew Products amongst others.

Madam Pamela Yankson, the CEO of Platinum Treats, said this year's exhibition has been very good in terms of sales adding 'Friday and Saturday's sales were even the better, in fact the craziest'.

Another participant said the event was useful to all participants and even those without jobs who came to earn a little money in these four days.

Madam Barbara Ninfa, a participant at Floral Expressions, said 'attention and detail' were paid to all who visited their stand.

She said they had to go through this process to highlight the affordable rates for the products and services on offer.

Madam Rosalyn Sowah, a visitor at the fair, said the fair has been very beneficial as one had the chance to buy very expensive products at affordable rates.

The Bridal Fair is an annual event held at the Accra International Conference Centre.