Special Needs School and Al Qawzah Village Receive Support From UNIFIL GHANBATT 84

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) under the initiative of the 84 th Ghanaian Battalion has made a donation to the Ayta Ash Sha'ab Special Needs School and the Al Qawzah village.

The donation which included a heavy duty multifunctional photocopier machine and a 30KVA generator plant were presented to the Special Need School and the village respectively.

A press statement issued copied to the Ghana News Agency said the multifunctional photocopier machine would assist the Special Need School with its daily administration.

Lt Col William Nortey, the Commanding Officer of 'GHANBATT 84', was assisted by the Sector West Commander, Brig Gen Paolo Fabbri to make the presentation.

Father Tony Hanneh of the St Joseph's Parish who received the generator on behalf the community expressed gratitude to UNIFIL for their kind gestures.

He said 'instead of insulting darkness, all you need to do is light your candle', adding that he was grateful to all the hundreds of candles that were lighted by UNIFIL peacekeeping personnel for the Al Qwazah village and would always remember peacekeepers in prayers.

The GHANBATT 84 also promised to maintain a monthly routine of providing the school with water and helping them ensure their surroundings were clean.

GHANBATT 84 made up of 850 personnel ended a one year tour of peacekeeping duty on 6 July and arrived home from South Lebanon.

The donations were made possible through two charity concerts were organized by the 'GHANBATT 84' at Sector West Headquarters at UNP 2-3, Shama and the UNIFIL Force Headquarters at Naquora.