20 Years Of Chieftaincy Dispute Ends At Akyem Kotoku

A historic peace pipe has been smoked at the Akyem Kotoku Traditional area ending decades of chieftaincy dispute in the area.

Socio-economic development at Akyem Oda which is the Traditional Capital of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area in the Eastern Region has retarded due to the protracted Chieftaincy dispute which ensued between two gates of the Agona Royal Family (Atefua gate and Frimpong Manso gate) .

Since the death of the Omanhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Okofrobuor Agyeman Attafua IV, some 20 years ago, a successor has not been duely enstooled.

Though in the year 2000, Nana Frempong Manso IV was enstooled by the Frempong Manso gate as the Paramount Chief of Akyem Kotoku, the Paramount Queenmother, Nana Akua Asantewaa nullified the estoolment process through the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and the Court, and reportedly expunged the gazetted name of Nana Frempong Manso IV.

The feuding faction also in revenge performed customary rights purportedly destooling the Queenmother. The Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council has since not been peaceful as the chieftaincy dispute continued to renew with bloody clashes and gunshots which have led to deaths, injuries and destruction of properties despite efforts made by previous government officials and other high powered peace brokers.

However, the peace pipe has been smoked over at Akyem Oda between the feuding factions ending the decades of protracted Chieftaincy dispute in the traditional area.

A sheep was slaughtered and libation poured by the two factions as a sign of unity.

The Peace Process initiated by a royal, Kofi Binney, and facilitated by some revered clergymen in the traditional area has brought an end to the itigations within the royal family.

Mr.Binney told Starr News “for the past 20 year there have been no peace at Oda so today by God’s Grace,everything has been settled .We have all gathered here to settle everything. So from now there is going to be a lot of development at Akyem Oda.The Queenmother will give as date,we will come together to go to the Jubilee House to greet the President and let him know that there is peace in Akyem Oda “.

The Paramount Queenmother of Akyem Kotoku , Nana Akua Asantewaa also told Starr News the Protracted chieftaincy dispute has negatively affected development in the area.

“We couldn’t go forward, there was no development because of lack of togetherness so we could not do anything, nobody was ready to listen to the other so we were backward. Because of that dispute ,we have professionals and Professors who hail from here but were reluctant to help. Even at the hospital, healthcare was being discriminated on the basis of the chieftaincy factions”.

Alexander Kwasi Acquah, the Chief Executive officer of Community Hospitals Group, also a native of Akyem Oda, commended the peace brokers for the initiative which he says would help stimulate socioeconomic development and help provide the peaceful environment required for investment to strive.