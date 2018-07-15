Epstein-Barr Virus Characteristics And Spread

The Epstein-Barr Virus

The Epstein-Barr Virus occurs can be found in the parotid and cells of the mouth-throat area in many healthy people. It is said to occur worldwide. It was demonstrated in 67% of adults in Africa and 83% of adults in America.

It belongs to the Herpes viruses and is known as the agent of glandular fever. At around 1963 to 1966, there was an Epstein-Barr Virus epidemic in the north of the West Nile District around Laropi, which led to a massive increase in antibodies.

Since this infection mostly remains unregistered on account of the lack of symptoms, our thanks must be extended a study, which happened to be carried out over there, in 1968, referring to this mysterious epidemic.

Its spread could not be explained by any natural process and the appearing Epstein-Barr Viruses were to a certain extent a new variety, the B-type virus, which was isolated in 20% of people examined there. The B-type virus was connected with Burkitt's lymphoma at twice the rate than the hitherto known A-type.

It is probably a laboratory mutation of the original A-type. What is 'unexplainable' is that the type of the B-type which makes the difference is completely different and has no hereditary relationships to all the other naturally occurring EBV forms among animals and humans.

It was only pinpointed in Central Africa, on the island of Reunion and New Guinea.

When EBV was identified in 1966, in all the 30 cases of Burkitt's lymphoma examined, EBV was depicted as being the cause of this particular cancer.

Despite the fact herewith this virus could be isolated in 83% of American adults, 49% among children, and in only 67% of African adults (53% among children), it was demonstrated to be massively prevailing in the West Nile District of Uganda.

There, for example, 95% of children are said to have been infected with Epstein-Barr Virus already by the age of two; by the time they were three, they were all Epstein-Barr Virus infected.

In addition to this, 21% of children were carriers of the immunodeficiency HTLV-I.